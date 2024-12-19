IceHogs to Wear Chicago Storm Jerseys for Autism Awareness Night

December 19, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Rockford IceHogs are proud to host their 14th annual Autism Awareness Night, presented by LawnCare By Walter, on Saturday, Jan. 25 against the Chicago Wolves at 7 p.m. at the BMO Center.

This year the IceHogs will wear specialty jerseys honoring Chicago Storm Special Hockey. The jerseys will be white with the Storm's primary logo on the jersey crest. Chicago Storm Special Hockey (CSSH) is dedicated to providing children and adults with developmental disabilities the opportunity to play hockey. CSH team members range in age from 5 to 55 and include both male and female athletes. The team is comprised of players that have Autism, Down Syndrome or other intellectual disabilities. The Storm have teams that compete in five Illinois cities, including Rockford, Chicago, Glen Ellyn, Orland Park, and Gurnee. For more information visit chicagospecialhockey.org.

The IceHogs/Storm jerseys will be auctioned off through the team's DASH platform via the IceHogs app during the game and winning bidders who are present will have the opportunity to get the jersey right off the player's back immediately following the game. A select number of jerseys will be made available in the game's jersey raffle and in a second online auction the week of Jan. 27-31. A portion of the fundraising proceeds from the event will benefit The Autism Program (TAP) at Easterseals serving Chicagoland and Greater Rockford.

Additional ways fans can support The Autism Program (TAP) at Easterseals include purchasing a Premium Raffle Ticket for a chance to win one of at least ten premium prizes. Premium Raffle tickets are $100 each and only 100 tickets are sold. Tickets will go on sale on Jan. 16 via DASH. All purchasers are guaranteed to receive an Autism Awareness Night Mystery Puck signed by an IceHogs player along with additional prizes, while at least ten lucky winners will also receive a premium prize with some of the top prizes including Chicago Cubs tickets in the exclusive Catalina Club (courtesy of Bucciferro Family McDonald's), a PS5, a Meta Quest 3S VR headset, Chicago Blackhawks and Rockford IceHogs gameday experience packages, signed Blackhawks and IceHogs jerseys, and more. Fans can also contribute to Autism Awareness Night by purchasing an IceHogs Autism Awareness Night Mystery Puck at the game on Jan. 25.

Autism Awareness Night is proudly presented by LawnCare by Walter and media partners WIFR and 96.7 The Eagle. Over the last 13 years, the IceHogs have donated over $200,000 from money raised at this annual event to The Autism Program (TAP) at Easterseals serving Chicagoland and Greater Rockford.

About Easterseals Serving Chicagoland and Greater Rockford

For more than 80 years, Easterseals Serving Chicagoland and Greater Rockford (ECR), an independent affiliate of Easterseals, has committed itself to two-often interconnecting-pillars of work: Early Learning and Disability. Through these pillars, the non-profit transforms the lives of early learners and individuals of all abilities through access to expert educational, family, and community support. For more information, visit eastersealschicago.org.

