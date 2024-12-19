Blackhawks Make Roster Moves

December 19, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has activated goaltender Petr Mrazek (left groin) from injured reserve. Additionally, the team has assigned goaltender Drew Commesso to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Mrazek, 32, has appeared in 20 games with the Blackhawks during the 2024-25 campaign, posting a 7-11-1 record, with a 2.83 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage.

