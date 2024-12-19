Gulls Dropped by Tucson

Despite outshooting the Tucson Roadrunners 40-33 tonight, the San Diego Gulls fell 5-1in their second game of the week against Tucson.

Sasha Pastujov scored his fourth goal of the season.

Jan Mysak tallied his fourth assist of the year. He now has helpers in three of his last four games.

Tyson Hinds earned his second assist of the season.

Calle Clang made 20 saves. Oscar Dansk stopped all eight shots he faced in relief.

The Gulls head to Colorado for the first time this season to take on the Eagles for their final two games before breaking for the holidays.

POSTGAME QUOTES      

SAN DIEGO GULLS      

Left defenseman Dillon Heatherington  

On getting back on the ice after injury

Starting the game, it's always great to be back with the guys. Getting back to work with the fellas is an awesome feeling. But tonight, they were scoring goals and we weren't. I have to give their goalie credit, he played really well. It just wasn't good enough tonight.

On shaking off his rust after missing 13 games

It's difficult in a way, but we have such good trainers, and coaches here. I felt not out of place, so I give them credit for that for sure.

On the game plan with more shots on goal tonight compared to Monday

I thought the first and glimpses of the second and third we were playing good hockey. Things just weren't going our way result-wise. It's frustrating, you have to move on. That's a great thing about this game is that two days we're strapping the pads back on. Looking forward to that.

On playing Colorado for the first time this season and how to build off this game

There's a lot to learn. We can take our work ethic. I thought positionally we were coming along. We're just trying to get better each day but these road bumps, they're making it difficult to keep moving forward, but that's all that we have.

Head coach Matt McIlvane      

On tonight's loss to Tucson

We like to think that we were playing better [in the first period.] There were some things that we addressed, and we thought we were doing better. I think there's unfortunate situations that end up in the back of our net and preventable stuff from us. So then we scored in the second kind of feel like, 'Okay, here's another comeback game.' Unfortunately, the 3-1 goal, it's a long, offensive, sustained shift, again, that turns into a three-on-one against. Then, from there, you're playing this game of catch up. There are certainly good moments in the game, but collectively, that's not enough to get it done.

On Dillon Hetherington's return from injury

It's great. We love it when he's there. I think he'll just kind of keep growing to get better from here. It's unfortunate part. One guy in, one guy out, losing Tristan at the same time, so that hurts. It's always good to have Heater in the lineup.

On Jan Mysak's recent play

He's been doing this for a few games now, where he's been around the net and making things happen. Scored at home on that nice two-on-one shorty. He was really involved in the game two nights ago, and again, he had an impact on the game in a positive way today.

On facing Colorado on Friday & Saturday

We've been challenged. Now we know how we respond. We got a lot of respect for Colorado. We know what that building's like to play in, it's a whole lot of fun. So we'll respond. 

