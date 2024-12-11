D.C. United Acquire $50,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money from San Diego FC for the Right of First Refusal for Defender Christopher McVey

December 11, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United has acquired $50,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money from San Diego FC in exchange for the Right of First Refusal for defender Christopher McVey. The Black-and-Red can receive up to an additional $50,000 in conditional 2026 GAM from San Diego FC if McVey meets certain performance metrics.

McVey joined D.C. United in 2024 after the club acquired the Swedish defender from Inter Miami CF in exchange for a 2024 International Slot on Feb. 1, 2024. In one season with the Black-and-Red, McVey appeared in 28 matches (27 starts), scoring one goal and recording 29 clearances in 2,238 minutes played across all competitions.

Transaction: D.C. United has acquired $50,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money from San Diego FC in exchange for the Right of First Refusal for defender Christopher McVey. The Black-and-Red can receive up to an additional $50,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) and up to $50,000 in conditional 2026 GAM from San Diego FC if McVey meets certain performance metrics.

D.C. United Adquiere $50,000 en Fondos de Adjudicación Generales (GAM) Para los Derechos de Primera Opción del Defensa Christopher McVey

