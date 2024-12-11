Inter Miami CF Trades CJ Dos Santos to San Diego FC for General Allocation Money
December 11, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
MIAMI - Inter Miami CF announced today that it has traded goalkeeper CJ dos Santos to San Diego FC in exchange for $100,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM).
The trade will be executed upon the reopening of the MLS trade window following tonight's Expansion Draft.
"We'd like to thank CJ for his dedication and professionalism as an Inter Miami player. We wish him the best in the future," said President of Football Operations Raúl Sanllehí.
Dos Santos, 24, signed for Inter Miami ahead of the 2022 MLS season and went on to feature for both the First Team and Inter Miami CF II. He made three appearances for the First Team - two in MLS and one in the Leagues Cup, in which he kept a clean sheet against Mexican side Club Puebla in 2024 - and 28 matches for Inter Miami II in MLS NEXT Pro.
Notably, dos Santos was part of the squads that secured Inter Miami's first two official titles in the Club's history: the inaugural Leagues Cup in 2023 and, most recently, the 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield with a record-breaking 74 points in the regular season.
TRANSACTION: Inter Miami CF trades goalkeeper CJ dos Santos to San Diego FC in exchange for $100,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM).
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from December 11, 2024
- New York City FC Forward Thiago Andrade Selected in 2024 Expansion Draft by San Diego FC - New York City FC
- San Diego FC Selects Five Players, Makes Two Trades in 2024 MLS Expansion Draft - San Diego FC
- Hosei Kijima Selected by San Diego FC in 2024 MLS Expansion Draft - St. Louis City SC
- San Diego FC Selects Charlotte FC Defender Hamady Diop in 2024 MLS Expansion Draft - Charlotte FC
- Colorado Rapids Midfielder Jasper Löffelsend Selected by San Diego FC in 2024 MLS Expansion Draft - Colorado Rapids
- D.C. United Acquires Midfielder Hosei Kijima from San Diego FC - D.C. United
- Toronto FC Acquire Thiago Andrade in Trade with San Diego FC - Toronto FC
- Inter Miami CF Trades CJ Dos Santos to San Diego FC for General Allocation Money - Inter Miami CF
- San Diego FC Acquires Goalkeeper CJ Dos Santos from Inter Miami - San Diego FC
- D.C. United Acquire $50,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money from San Diego FC for the Right of First Refusal for Defender Christopher McVey - D.C. United
- San Diego FC Acquires Swedish American Defender Christopher McVey from D.C. United - San Diego FC
- LA Galaxy Midfielder Riqui Puig Undergoes Successful Knee Surgery - LA Galaxy
- Sounders FC Signs Defenders Travian Sousa and Leo Burney - Seattle Sounders FC
- 11th Annual Women in Entertainment Luncheon Returns to Dignity Health Sports Park on December 13 - LA Galaxy
- Whitecaps FC Re-Sign Midfielders J.C. Ngando and Ralph Priso to New Contracts - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Columbus Crew Unveil 2024 Club Award Winners - Columbus Crew SC
- Change Happens Fast: First Offseason Domino Falls as FCC Deal Defenders to Colorado - FC Cincinnati
- MLS Announces Eligible Player Lists for Offseason Roster Mechanisms, Including Free Agency, End-Of-Year Waivers, and Stage 1 of the Re-Entry Process - D.C. United
- Chicago Fire FC Signs Midfielder David Poreba - Chicago Fire FC
- New York Red Bulls and Sports Illustrated Tickets Announce Historic, 13-Year Partnership and Unveil Sports Illustrated Stadium - New York Red Bulls
- LAFC to Face Colorado Rapids in Round One of 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup - Los Angeles FC
- Sounders FC to Play Antigua GFC in Round One of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup - Seattle Sounders FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Dates and Times Announced for Inter Miami CF 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Round One Matches against Sporting Kansas City
- The Fortitude Jersey: Inter Miami CF Unveils Striking New Away Kit Ahead of the 2025 Season
- Inter Miami CF Trades CJ Dos Santos to San Diego FC for General Allocation Money
- Inter Miami CF Set to Face Sporting Kansas City in Round One of 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup
- Inter Miami CF Announces 2024 MLS Expansion Draft Protected List