Inter Miami CF Trades CJ Dos Santos to San Diego FC for General Allocation Money

December 11, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

MIAMI - Inter Miami CF announced today that it has traded goalkeeper CJ dos Santos to San Diego FC in exchange for $100,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM).

The trade will be executed upon the reopening of the MLS trade window following tonight's Expansion Draft.

"We'd like to thank CJ for his dedication and professionalism as an Inter Miami player. We wish him the best in the future," said President of Football Operations Raúl Sanllehí.

Dos Santos, 24, signed for Inter Miami ahead of the 2022 MLS season and went on to feature for both the First Team and Inter Miami CF II. He made three appearances for the First Team - two in MLS and one in the Leagues Cup, in which he kept a clean sheet against Mexican side Club Puebla in 2024 - and 28 matches for Inter Miami II in MLS NEXT Pro.

Notably, dos Santos was part of the squads that secured Inter Miami's first two official titles in the Club's history: the inaugural Leagues Cup in 2023 and, most recently, the 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield with a record-breaking 74 points in the regular season.

