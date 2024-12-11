San Diego FC Selects Charlotte FC Defender Hamady Diop in 2024 MLS Expansion Draft

December 11, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHARLOTTE, NC - San Diego FC selected Charlotte FC Defender Hamady Diop in the 2024 MLS Expansion Draft on Wednesday evening.

The Club will receive $50,000 General Allocation Money (GAM) for having a player selected.

