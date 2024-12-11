San Diego FC Acquires Goalkeeper CJ Dos Santos from Inter Miami
December 11, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today the Club has acquired goalkeeper CJ dos Santos from Inter Miami in exchange for $100,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM). Dos Santos has a guaranteed contract through the 2025 MLS season with a Club option for an additional year. The trade will be executed upon the reopening of the MLS trade window following tonight's Expansion Draft.
"CJ is a promising goalkeeper who brings international experience and depth to our squad," said SDFC Sporting Director Tyler Heaps. "We're thrilled to add him to our roster and look forward to his contributions as we build a competitive team for our inaugural season."
CJ, 24, joined Inter Miami ahead of the 2022 MLS season and was part of the squads that secured Inter Miami's first two official titles in club history: the inaugural Leagues Cup in 2023 and, most recently, the 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield with a record-breaking 74 points in the regular season. During his time at Miami, CJ made 31 appearances in all competitions for both Inter Miami and Inter Miami CF II.
Dos Santos signed for Portuguese Primeira Liga side Benfica in Aug. 2016. He featured for the club at several youth and reserve levels, including a Dec. 2018 UEFA Youth League match against AEK Athens F.C. in which he recorded a clean sheet. He made his Benfica B debut in Jan. 2021, starting consecutive matches in Portugal's second division. Before joining Benfica, dos Santos featured for a number of clubs at the youth levels, including a stint of three seasons in the Philadelphia Union Academy.
The Philadelphia native has been an active participant across several U.S national team levels, playing for the U-17 and U-20 teams, joining the squads at the FIFA U-17 and U-20 World Cups in 2017 and 2019. In Dec. 2020, he participated in a senior national team camp at the Florida Blue Training Center and made the bench for the ensuing friendly against El Salvador at DRV PNK Stadium.
Transaction: SDFC acquired goalkeeper CJ Dos Santos from Inter Miami CF in exchange for $100,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money.
Name: CJ dos Santos
Position: Goalkeeper
Height: 6'4"
Weight: 192 lbs
Born: Aug. 24, 2000
Age: 23
Birthplace: Kearny, New Jersey
Previous Club: Inter Miami CF
Pronunciation: see-JAY dose SAHN-toes
