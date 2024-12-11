San Diego FC Selects Five Players, Makes Two Trades in 2024 MLS Expansion Draft
December 11, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today the Club made five selections and completed two trades in the 2024 MLS Expansion Draft. SDFC picked Orlando City midfielder Heine Gikling Bruseth, Charlotte FC defender Hamady Diop and Colorado Rapids fullback/midfielder Jasper Löffelsend. Additionally, SDFC selected St. Louis CITY SC midfielder Hosei Kijima during the Expansion Draft and traded him to D.C. United in exchange for $400,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM). SDFC also selected New York City FC forward Thiago Andrade and traded him to Toronto FC in exchange for the club's natural first-round pick in MLS SuperDraft 2025 and up to $250,000 in conditional GAM if certain performance metrics are met. San Diego also retains a percentage of a future transfer fee if Andrade is sold out of MLS by Toronto.
"We are thrilled to add three more exciting players to our squad as we continue to build our inaugural season roster," said Sporting Director Tyler Heaps. "We believe that the players we selected all fit into our identity and style of play. We are also confident that the trades we made will provide the necessary resources for us to make additional moves within the league in the coming days. We look forward to welcoming Heine, Hamady and Jasper to San Diego FC."
Heine Gikling Bruseth
Position: Midfielder
Height: 5'10''
Birthdate: April 6, 2004
Hometown: Gjemnes, Møre og Romsdal, Norway
Orlando City SC acquired midfielder Heine Gikling Bruseth from Norwegian side Kristiansund BK in August 2024. The Norwegian youth international joined the Lions via transfer as a U22 Initiative player, signing a contract through the 2026 season with club options for both 2027 and 2028. Bruseth, 20, began his professional career with Kristiansund during the 2020-21 Eliteserien season, making his debut at age 17. Bruseth made appearances in 37 matches over his career with Kristiansund, totaling two goals and two assists.
Hamady Diop
Position: Defender
Height: 6'0''
Birthdate: June 6, 2002
Hometown: Dakar, Senegal
The No. 1 overall pick by Charlotte FC in MLS SuperDraft 2023, Hamady Diop was a Generation adidas signing out of Clemson University, where he was a member of the 2021 NCAA College Cup winning squad. Diop, 22, anchored a Tigers backline that pitched nine shutouts across his 20 starts, while also contributing three goals and three assists. The Senegalese defender has appeared in three MLS matches with Charlotte FC and is currently on loan with Serbian side FK Čukarički through January 15, 2025.
Jasper Löffelsend
Position: Fullback/Midfielder
Height: 5'11''
Birthdate: Sept. 10, 1997
Hometown: Cologne, Germany
Entering his fourth MLS season, midfielder Jasper Löffelsend has appeared in 69 MLS matches (36 starts) for Real Salt Lake and the Colorado Rapids. In 2024, the 27-year-old German appeared in 18 matches for the Rapids while helping the squad advance to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs as the Western Conference's No. 7 seed. Löffelsend was selected by Real Salt Lake in MLS SuperDraft 2022 out of the University of Pittsburgh, where he recorded two goals and 18 assists in 36 appearances. In both his junior and senior years, he was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year and is a two-time member of the All-ACC First Team.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from December 11, 2024
- New York City FC Forward Thiago Andrade Selected in 2024 Expansion Draft by San Diego FC - New York City FC
- San Diego FC Selects Five Players, Makes Two Trades in 2024 MLS Expansion Draft - San Diego FC
- Hosei Kijima Selected by San Diego FC in 2024 MLS Expansion Draft - St. Louis City SC
- San Diego FC Selects Charlotte FC Defender Hamady Diop in 2024 MLS Expansion Draft - Charlotte FC
- Colorado Rapids Midfielder Jasper Löffelsend Selected by San Diego FC in 2024 MLS Expansion Draft - Colorado Rapids
- D.C. United Acquires Midfielder Hosei Kijima from San Diego FC - D.C. United
- Toronto FC Acquire Thiago Andrade in Trade with San Diego FC - Toronto FC
- Inter Miami CF Trades CJ Dos Santos to San Diego FC for General Allocation Money - Inter Miami CF
- San Diego FC Acquires Goalkeeper CJ Dos Santos from Inter Miami - San Diego FC
- D.C. United Acquire $50,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money from San Diego FC for the Right of First Refusal for Defender Christopher McVey - D.C. United
- San Diego FC Acquires Swedish American Defender Christopher McVey from D.C. United - San Diego FC
- LA Galaxy Midfielder Riqui Puig Undergoes Successful Knee Surgery - LA Galaxy
- Sounders FC Signs Defenders Travian Sousa and Leo Burney - Seattle Sounders FC
- 11th Annual Women in Entertainment Luncheon Returns to Dignity Health Sports Park on December 13 - LA Galaxy
- Whitecaps FC Re-Sign Midfielders J.C. Ngando and Ralph Priso to New Contracts - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Columbus Crew Unveil 2024 Club Award Winners - Columbus Crew SC
- Change Happens Fast: First Offseason Domino Falls as FCC Deal Defenders to Colorado - FC Cincinnati
- MLS Announces Eligible Player Lists for Offseason Roster Mechanisms, Including Free Agency, End-Of-Year Waivers, and Stage 1 of the Re-Entry Process - D.C. United
- Chicago Fire FC Signs Midfielder David Poreba - Chicago Fire FC
- New York Red Bulls and Sports Illustrated Tickets Announce Historic, 13-Year Partnership and Unveil Sports Illustrated Stadium - New York Red Bulls
- LAFC to Face Colorado Rapids in Round One of 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup - Los Angeles FC
- Sounders FC to Play Antigua GFC in Round One of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup - Seattle Sounders FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego FC Stories
- San Diego FC Selects Jacob Jackson in Re-Entry Draft
- San Diego FC Unveil the Club's 2025 Inaugural Jersey
- San Diego FC Acquires Colombian Defender Andrés Reyes from New York Red Bulls
- San Diego FC Acquires Two 2025 International Roster Slots from Seattle Sounders FC
- San Diego FC Selects Five Players, Makes Two Trades in 2024 MLS Expansion Draft