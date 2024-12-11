LA Galaxy Midfielder Riqui Puig Undergoes Successful Knee Surgery

December 11, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy today announced that midfielder Riqui Puig underwent a successful anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) reconstructive surgery on his left knee. The surgery was performed by Dr. Ramón Cugat at the Quirónsalud Barcelona Hospital in Barcelona, Spain.

Sustaining the injury in the second half of the 1-0 win over Seattle Sounders FC in the Western Conference Final on Nov. 30, Puig played over thirty minutes with a torn ACL and then provided the game-winning assist on Dejan Joveljić's 85th minute goal.

The Matadepera, Spain, native totaled 37 goal contributions (17 goals, 20 assists) in 36 matches played (34 starts) across all competitions for the LA Galaxy during the 2024 campaign. In four matches played (4 starts) during the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, Puig notched four goals and four assists. Puig finished the 2024 MLS Regular Season with 16 goals and 14 assists in 29 matches played (28 starts).

In two and a half seasons with the LA Galaxy (2022 - Present), the two-time MLS All-Star (2023, 2024) has recorded 29 goals and 32 assists in 82 matches played (79 starts) across all competitions, was most recently named to the 2024 MLS Best XI and helped the Galaxy win their sixth MLS Cup (2002, 2005, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2024).

