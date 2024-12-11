Toronto FC Acquire Thiago Andrade in Trade with San Diego FC

December 11, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Toronto FC announced today that the club has acquired forward Thiago Andrade in a trade with San Diego FC. In exchange, TFC sent San Diego their natural first-round pick (ninth overall) in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft and could send up to an additional $250,000 in conditional General Allocation Money (GAM) in future years if certain performance-based metrics are met. San Diego also retains a percentage of a future transfer fee if Andrade is sold out of MLS by Toronto. Prior to trading Andrade to Toronto FC, San Diego acquired the forward from New York City FC with the fourth pick in the 2025 MLS Expansion Draft.

"We are happy to add Thiago to TFC for the upcoming 2025 season," said Toronto FC General Manager Jason Hernandez. "His ability to combine pace and relentless runs to threaten the depth behind defences will be a welcomed addition to our group. We look forward to working with Thiago and welcoming him to our city."

The dynamic Brazilian winger joins Toronto FC after spending the past four seasons (2021-2024) with NYCFC, where he scored 12 goals and registered six assists in 71 appearances across all competitions (MLS regular season, MLS Cup Playoffs, Campeones Cup, Concacaf Champions League, Leagues Cup and Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup). Andrade made his MLS debut for New York City FC and scored his first goal for the club against New England Revolution on June 19, 2021. His speed and creativity on the wing helped him make an immediate impact as the club lifted the 2021 MLS Cup in his debut season and the Araras, Brazil native played in the club's victory against Atlas F.C. to lift the 2022 Campeones Cup.

During his time with NYCFC, Andrade was sent on two different loan spells. In 2023, he joined Campeonato Brasileiro Série A club Athletico Paranaense on a season-long loan, where he made 16 appearances for the club including in the Conmebol Copa Libertadores. Andrade also spent time on loan with Shenzhen Peng City FC of the Chinese Super League, where he registered three goals and three assists in 24 matches.

Andrade began his career in the Fluminense academy before spending six months in Portugal with Portimonense Sporting Clube (Liga Portugal 2). The forward returned to Brazil and joined EC Bahia, where he made a combined 20 appearances, registering three goals and two assists. He made his professional debut for the club against Gr ê mio on January 6, 2021.

TRANSACTION: Toronto FC acquire forward Thiago Andrade from San Diego FC in exchange for TFC's natural first-round pick (ninth overall) in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft. As part of the transaction, Toronto FC could send up to an additional $250,000 in conditional GAM in future years if certain performance-based metrics are met.

THIAGO ANDRADE

Position: Forward/Winger

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 150 lbs.

Birthdate: October 31, 2000 (Age - 24)

Birthplace: Araras, Brazil

Nationality: Brazilian

Last Club: San Diego FC

