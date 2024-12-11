Colorado Rapids Midfielder Jasper Löffelsend Selected by San Diego FC in 2024 MLS Expansion Draft
December 11, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids announced today that midfielder Jasper Löffelsend was selected in the 2024 MLS Expansion Draft by San Diego FC.
Löffelsend, 27, made 22 appearances across all competitions and delivered one assist for the Rapids during the 2024 season. He joined the Rapids in January following two seasons with the Major League Soccer team in Utah, where he started his career after being selected 81st overall in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft.
Löffelsend initially signed with the Real Monarchs of MLS NEXT Pro, on February 22, 2022. Just five days later, he earned a first-team contract and made his MLS debut on February 27, 2022. During his rookie campaign he tallied five assists and scored his first MLS goal on July 30, 2022, against San Jose. Over his time in Utah, he recorded seven assists, two goals, and 51 regular-season appearances.
A native of Köln, Germany, Löffelsend attended the University of Pittsburgh, where he totaled two goals and 18 assists in 36 appearances. He was a two-time ACC Defensive Player of the Year, MAC Hermann Trophy Semifinalist, and an All-ACC First Team member. Before moving to the U.S., he competed in Germany with clubs such as TV Herkenrath 09 and SV Straelen, amassing 65 appearances in the Regionalliga West and Mittelrheinliga between 2016 and 2020.
Colorado will receive $50,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) for having a player selected.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from December 11, 2024
- New York City FC Forward Thiago Andrade Selected in 2024 Expansion Draft by San Diego FC - New York City FC
- San Diego FC Selects Five Players, Makes Two Trades in 2024 MLS Expansion Draft - San Diego FC
- Hosei Kijima Selected by San Diego FC in 2024 MLS Expansion Draft - St. Louis City SC
- San Diego FC Selects Charlotte FC Defender Hamady Diop in 2024 MLS Expansion Draft - Charlotte FC
- Colorado Rapids Midfielder Jasper Löffelsend Selected by San Diego FC in 2024 MLS Expansion Draft - Colorado Rapids
- D.C. United Acquires Midfielder Hosei Kijima from San Diego FC - D.C. United
- Toronto FC Acquire Thiago Andrade in Trade with San Diego FC - Toronto FC
- Inter Miami CF Trades CJ Dos Santos to San Diego FC for General Allocation Money - Inter Miami CF
- San Diego FC Acquires Goalkeeper CJ Dos Santos from Inter Miami - San Diego FC
- D.C. United Acquire $50,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money from San Diego FC for the Right of First Refusal for Defender Christopher McVey - D.C. United
- San Diego FC Acquires Swedish American Defender Christopher McVey from D.C. United - San Diego FC
- LA Galaxy Midfielder Riqui Puig Undergoes Successful Knee Surgery - LA Galaxy
- Sounders FC Signs Defenders Travian Sousa and Leo Burney - Seattle Sounders FC
- 11th Annual Women in Entertainment Luncheon Returns to Dignity Health Sports Park on December 13 - LA Galaxy
- Whitecaps FC Re-Sign Midfielders J.C. Ngando and Ralph Priso to New Contracts - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Columbus Crew Unveil 2024 Club Award Winners - Columbus Crew SC
- Change Happens Fast: First Offseason Domino Falls as FCC Deal Defenders to Colorado - FC Cincinnati
- MLS Announces Eligible Player Lists for Offseason Roster Mechanisms, Including Free Agency, End-Of-Year Waivers, and Stage 1 of the Re-Entry Process - D.C. United
- Chicago Fire FC Signs Midfielder David Poreba - Chicago Fire FC
- New York Red Bulls and Sports Illustrated Tickets Announce Historic, 13-Year Partnership and Unveil Sports Illustrated Stadium - New York Red Bulls
- LAFC to Face Colorado Rapids in Round One of 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup - Los Angeles FC
- Sounders FC to Play Antigua GFC in Round One of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup - Seattle Sounders FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Rapids Stories
- Colorado Rapids Concacaf Champions Cup Round One Schedule Set against LAFC
- Colorado Rapids Midfielder Jasper Löffelsend Selected by San Diego FC in 2024 MLS Expansion Draft
- Colorado Rapids to Face LAFC in 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Round One
- Rapids Protect 12 Players Ahead of 2024 MLS Expansion Draft
- Colorado Rapids Acquire Eight MLS SuperDraft Picks in Trade with Philadelphia Union