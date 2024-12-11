Colorado Rapids Midfielder Jasper Löffelsend Selected by San Diego FC in 2024 MLS Expansion Draft

December 11, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids announced today that midfielder Jasper Löffelsend was selected in the 2024 MLS Expansion Draft by San Diego FC.

Löffelsend, 27, made 22 appearances across all competitions and delivered one assist for the Rapids during the 2024 season. He joined the Rapids in January following two seasons with the Major League Soccer team in Utah, where he started his career after being selected 81st overall in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft.

Löffelsend initially signed with the Real Monarchs of MLS NEXT Pro, on February 22, 2022. Just five days later, he earned a first-team contract and made his MLS debut on February 27, 2022. During his rookie campaign he tallied five assists and scored his first MLS goal on July 30, 2022, against San Jose. Over his time in Utah, he recorded seven assists, two goals, and 51 regular-season appearances.

A native of Köln, Germany, Löffelsend attended the University of Pittsburgh, where he totaled two goals and 18 assists in 36 appearances. He was a two-time ACC Defensive Player of the Year, MAC Hermann Trophy Semifinalist, and an All-ACC First Team member. Before moving to the U.S., he competed in Germany with clubs such as TV Herkenrath 09 and SV Straelen, amassing 65 appearances in the Regionalliga West and Mittelrheinliga between 2016 and 2020.

Colorado will receive $50,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) for having a player selected.

