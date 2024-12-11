New York City FC Forward Thiago Andrade Selected in 2024 Expansion Draft by San Diego FC
December 11, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
Today New York City FC announce that Forward Thiago Andrade has been selected by San Diego FC in the 2024 MLS Expansion Draft.
Arriving to New York in 2021, the Brazilian featured in 71 matches scoring 12 goals and providing five assists across all competitions, winning MLS Cup and Campeones Cup with the 'Boys in Blue.'
The forward has been on loan since 2023 playing for Clube Athletico Paranaense in Brazil and most recently in China with the Shenzhen Peng City where he has scored three goals and assisted three in 24 matches this season.
Andrade was subsequently traded to Toronto FC as part of a deal between San Diego FC and Toronto that resulted in San Diego receiving General Allocation Money (GAM) in return. New York City FC will receive $50,000 in GAM for the selection.
The club wishes Thiago all the best in Toronto.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
