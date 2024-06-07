Cyclones to Wear Jerseys Designed by Children in Ukraine as Part of Eastern European Day on Sunday

The Brooklyn Cyclones baseball team is thrilled to announce the celebration of Eastern European Day on June 9, 2024, at Maimonides Park in Brooklyn, New York. Gates open at 1:00 PM and the game starts at 2:00 PM. This special event aims to honor and showcase the vibrant cultures and traditions of Eastern European communities in the heart of Brooklyn and surrounding boroughs.

The Highlight of the day will certainly be the on-field uniforms representing artwork submitted by over 500 children from the NYC area and Ukraine. The artwork is focused on the White Stork, the national bird of many Eastern European countries representing peace blended with baseball.

On Sunday the Cyclones will take the field wearing uniforms featuring artwork from children in Ukraine or displaced from Ukraine as part of Eastern European Day.

Fans attending the game will be treated to a day filled with exciting activities and entertainment inspired by Eastern European heritage including:

Traditional music and dance performances including a performance by Sounds Good, a bright young musical group originally from Ukraine, consisting of talented artists who bring a unique combination of Ukrainian traditions and modernity to their performances. The day will also feature participant and winners of the First Children's Vocal Radio Competition Crystal Voice, a musical group Sounds Good, Ellina Graypel, and VIktoria Vennikova, merited artist from Ukraine.

Delicious cuisine featuring a pop-up from world famous Veselka Restaurant.

20 Eastern European organizations and businesses will be present with educational exhibits, displays and giveaways.

600 Ukrainian Refugees will be attending the game for free courtesy of the Cyclones and generous sponsors.

The Largest Ukrainian Flag in the world will be unfurled by fans prior to the game.

"We are excited to host Eastern European Day at Maimonides Park and celebrate the diverse cultures that make Brooklyn such a dynamic place," said Steve Cohen, vice president of the Brooklyn Cyclones. "This event is a fantastic opportunity for fans of all backgrounds to come together, enjoy some baseball, and experience the traditions of Eastern Europe."

Eastern European Day promises to be an unforgettable experience for the entire family, blending the excitement of minor league baseball with the rich heritage of Eastern Europe. Don't miss out on this unique celebration!

For ticket information and to stay updated on the latest news about Eastern European Day, visit the Brooklyn Cyclones' official website at www.brooklyncyclones.com.

