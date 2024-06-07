Claws Roll to 9-4 Win in Greensboro; Back Within 1.5 Games of First Place Hoppers

GREENSBORO, NC - Emaarion Boyd had three hits, including the go-ahead RBI single, two walks, and a stolen base as the BlueClaws topped Greensboro 9-4 on Friday night for their second straight win. With the victory, the BlueClaws have pulled to within 1.5 games of first place Greensboro with just 11 games left in the first half.

Jersey Shore (30-25) had dropped the first two games in Greensboro (31-23) but with wins on both Thursday and Friday, they are back to within 1.5 games, their deficit entering the week. The first half ends on June 20th.

The BlueClaws jumped out to the lead in the first inning. Justin Crawford doubled leading off the game and later scored on a groundout from Leandro Pineda. Charles McAdoo, however, led off the bottom of the first inning with a home run off Sam Aldegheri to tie the game at one apiece. Geovanny Planchart homered in the fourth to put the Grasshoppers up 2-1.

Leandro Pineda tied the game at two with a solo home run in the third inning. It was Pineda's team-leading sixth home run of the season.

Trailing 4-3, the BlueClaws surged to the lead with four runs in the top of the fifth inning. Erick Brito and Emaarion Boyd had RBI singles and William Bergolla added a two-run single to give Jersey Shore a 7-4 lead.

Pineda added an RBI on a groundout in the top of the sixth and Zach Arnold did so in the seventh.

BlueClaws starter Sam Aldegheri gave up four runs in five innings but struck out 10 and walked just one. It was Aldegheri's second 10-strikeout game of the season. Jack Dallas threw two scoreless innings in relief of Aldegheri.

Mason Ronan threw a scoreless eighth and Gunner Mayer a scoreless ninth for the BlueClaws in the win.

Justin Crawford, Brito, and Boyd all had two hits for Jersey Shore. Pineda had three RBIs including his sixth home run of the season.

The teams continue their series on Saturday night at 6:30 pm. RHP Eiberson Castellano starts for Jersey Shore.

