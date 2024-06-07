Matt Cronin Shuts Down Bases-Loaded Rally to Preserve 4-3 Blue Rocks' Win

The Wilmington Blue Rocks played their fifth game in this eight-game homestand against the Hudson Valley Renegades. In this one, the Blue Rocks won by a score of 4-3.

The Renegades' offense got going early, putting them on the board first. It all started in the second inning when Wilmington starter Riley Cornelio walked Rafael Flores and Omar Martinez back-to-back. This allowed Garrett Martin to come up and hit a two-RBI double. Martin then advanced to third and was scored by a sacrifice fly to make it a 3-0 ballgame.

The Blue Rocks struck back in the bottom of the second when Matt Suggs hit a double down the left field line. After Elijah Nunez advanced Suggs to third, Jonathon Thomas hit a sacrifice fly to right field to bring the score to 3-1.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Rocks were able to plate two more runs. The first batter of the inning, Phillip Glasser, was hit by a pitch and was removed from the game, replaced by Will Frizzell. Daylen Lile singled in the next at-bat, and the bases were loaded after Trey Harris III walked. A Kevin Made single brought home two runs to tie the game at 3-3.

The final run of the game was scored in the bottom of the seventh, once again by Wilmington. Viandel Pena began the inning with a line drive single into right field. Then Jeremy De La Rosa reached on a throwing error by the pitcher, allowing Pena to score. That was the winning run for the Blue Rocks.

Riley Cornelio pitched seven innings of three-run ball, striking out four and walking three.

The duo of Thomas Schultz and Matt Cronin combined for two innings, three strikeouts, one walk, and one hit.

With the series now at 3-2 in the Renegades' favor, the Blue Rocks will try to take two tomorrow in a doubleheader.

