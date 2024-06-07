Bowling Green Falls in 11-7 Slugfest to Asheville

Asheville, North Carolina - Brayden Taylor extended his hitting streak to eight games and Brock Jones hit his eighth homer of the season in the Bowling Green Hot Rods (29-26) 11-7 loss to the Asheville Tourists (24-29) on Friday at McCormick Field.

The Tourists plated the first run of the game in the bottom of the third inning against Hot Rods starter Roel Garcia III. Jackson Loftin led off the inning with a solo homer to left, giving Asheville the first lead of the night, 1-0.

Bowling Green responded in the top of the fourth against Asheville starter Nic Swanson. Colton Ledbetter worked a one-out walk and advanced to second on a Hunter Haas walk. Brock Jones grounded into a fielder's choice, putting runners on the corners. Ricardo Genovés singled, scoring Ledbetter to tie the game, 1-1.

Asheville regained the lead in the bottom of the fifth inning, but Bowling Green exploded for five runs in the top of the fifth. Brock Jones blasted a two-run homer, while Brayden Taylor logged an RBI double and Xavier Isaac lined an RBI single, handing the Hot Rods a 6-2 lead.

Six runs came around to score for the Tourists in the bottom of the fifth. Logan Cerny, Luis Baez, and Austin Deming all hit homers, turning the lead back to Asheville, 8-6.

The Hot Rods plated a run in the top of the seventh inning against Tourists reliever Franny Cobos. With two outs, Brock Jones legged out an infield single and stole second base. Genovés walked, and Jhon Diaz singled, scoring Jones to cut into the Asheville lead, 8-7.

To cap off the night, the Tourists scored three runs in bottom of the eighth, ending the night with an 11-7 Asheville win.

Cobos (3-0) picked up his third win of the season, tossing 1.1 innings, allowing two runs on four hits while walking one and striking out one. Jackson Lancaster (0-1) was given the loss, surrendering four runs on four hits, walking two and striking out one. Railin Perez (2) earned his second save of the year, hurling 2.1 shutout innings on one hit, one walk, and six strikeouts.

The Hot Rods and Tourists will play the penultimate game of the series on Saturday with a 5:05 PM CT first pitch at McCormick Field. Bowling Green will send out RHP Duncan Davitt (4-3, 3.13) to the mound against Asheville RHP Edinson Batista (5-0, 3.50).

