Cyclones Score Season-High Tying 13 Runs on Season High 18 Hits

June 7, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - One day removed from scoring 13 runs on 14 hits, the Cyclones put up an identical 13 runs, this time, on a season-high 18 hits. All 10 Brooklyn batters who came to bat recorded at least one base hit. Five different Cyclones logged multi-hit affairs, while CF Stanley Consuegra, 1B Nick Lorusso and LF Chris Suero all logged three hit contests. The contest aired on SNY, the flagship TV station of the New York Mets.

In a seesaw affair Brooklyn scored all 13 runs without the benefit of a home run. Instead, Gilbert Gomez's crew utilized three doubles and a triple to push their record to a season-best five games over an even.500.

The 'Clones tallied three separate multi-run innings. Brooklyn hit the ground running, plating four in the second. The Cyclones also had three in the seventh, and four in the eighth.

RHP Jonah Tong punched eight batters, tying the most he's punched since his promotion to High-A Brooklyn. Even with having allowed four runs, Tong walked only one Aberdeen batter. RHP Josh Hejka was sublime, tossing two shutout innings, while punching four and surrendering only two hits en route to his third save of the season.

Despite the lopsided affair, it was actually Aberdeen that got the scoring started. In the top of the second, 1B Maxwell Costes crushed his first homer of the season - a two-run shot to left.

Brooklyn displayed resilience in the second with a timely response. First, 3B Mateo Gil brought home SS William Lugo on a sac fly. From there, RF Kellum Clark kept the line moving with an RBI single to pull Brooklyn even. Consuegra then put the 'Clones in front for the first time, with a two run double to left.

After Aberdeen took an early 2-0 lead, Brooklyn stormed back with four in the bottom of the inning capped by this two-RBI double from Stanley Consuegra.

Aberdeen proceeded to get one back an inning later. RF Matthew Etzel notched an RBI single to cut the Ironbirds deficit to just one at 4-3.

The pendulum swung back Brooklyn's way in the home half, when C Austin Allen tapped home to score on a bases-loaded balk issued against LHP Luis De Leon to put Brooklyn back in the driver's seat by a pair.

In the fourth, Etzel proved to be a thorn in Brooklyn's side yet again, notching another RBI single for the second time in three frames.

But yet again, the Cyclones punched back an inning later. One night removed from a five RBI performance, LF Chris Suero plated 2B Wilfredo Lara on an RBI single.

Aberdeen put up its biggest frame though in the top of the sixth. DH Douglas Hodo got it started with a solo blast. Then, C Adam Retzbach hit a towering two run homer to left to give Aberdeen a 7-6 lead. The long ball marked Aberdeen's third of the night. Entering play on Friday, Brooklyn had given up 5 home runs in 862 at bats at home, the 2nd fewest allowed in all of MiLB.

Brooklyn erupted an inning later in the seventh. Clark got it started with a fielder's choice, combined with an error at second committed by 2B Tavian Josenberger on what could have been an inning ending double play. Instead, two runs scored and Brooklyn took an 8-7 lead. Consuegra added a run of insurance with a sac fly before the inning came to a close.

The 'Clones had their largest output in the eighth. First, an RBI single from Lara made it 10-7. Next, Suero provided the highlight of the night. The Bronx native singled as Aberdeen proceeded to boot the ball around the field. LF Elio Prado was credited with a throwing error, and Suero was going hard the whole time - so much so to a point where he came all the way around to score on a little-league style inside-the-park home run. That put Brooklyn in front 12-7. Consuegra picked up his fourth RBI of the night, an RBI single plating RF Karell Paz to give Brooklyn a 13-7 lead it would not relinquish.

The Cyclones and Ironbirds return to action on Saturday night at Maimonides Park at 6:00. RHP Kade Morris (1-0, 1.17 ERA) is expected to get the ball for Brooklyn. He will oppose RHP Jackson Baumeister (0-1, 1.89 ERA).

