Renegades Edged by Blue Rocks, 4-3

June 7, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wilmington, Del. - The Hudson Valley Renegades mounted a late comeback attempt but ultimately fell to the Wilmington Blue Rocks 4-3 on Friday night at Frawley Stadium.

The Renegades took the lead in the top of the second against Riley Cornelio after back-to-back walks to Rafael Flores and Omar Martinez set the stage for an RBI double by Garrett Martin. Josh Moylan and Cole Gabrielson each lifted sacrifice flies to plate Martinez and Martin, respectively, to extend the advantage to 3-0.

Wilmington struck back for a run in the bottom of the second against Kyle Carr. Matt Suggs doubled, advanced to third on a groundout and came home on a Johnathan Thomas sacrifice fly. Carr turned in a solid outing on Friday, allowing three runs on four hits while striking out three and walking five across 4.2 innings.

The Blue Rocks tied the game at 3-3 in the bottom of the fifth on a two-run single by Kevin Made off Hueston Morrill, which allowed two inherited runners to come in to score.

Morrill (1-2) allowed a run to score in the bottom of the seventh after Viandel Pena led off with a single, advanced to second on a groundout and came home on a throwing error by Morrill on a comebacker hit by Jeremy De La Rosa.

Trailing 4-3 to the top of the ninth, the Gades rallied against Thomas Shultz. Jesus Rodriguez led off with a walk and Flores followed with a single. After Martinez popped out, Martin reached on a catcher's interference to load the bases with one out.

Matt Cronin was summoned from the bullpen and struck out the next two batters to strand the runners and earn his first save of the year.

Flores finished the game 2-for-3 with a run scored and a walk, and now has six multi-hit games in his last nine games played.

The Renegades and Blue Rocks continue their eight-game series with a doubleheader on Saturday night at Frawley Stadium. First pitch in game one is scheduled for 5 p.m. LHP Ben Shields (1-3, 3.69) gets the start in the first game for Hudson Valley, opposed by Wilmington RHP Bryan Caceres (0-4, 4.82). Neither team has announced a starter for the nightcap. Coverage begins on the Renegades Baseball Network at 4:45 p.m.

