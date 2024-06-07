Romero, Garcia Homer But Drive Fall 4-2 in Hickory

Mikey Romero and Jhostynxon Garcia knocked late inning homers for the Greenville Drive (21-34), but their efforts wouldn't be enough to overcome the Hickory Crawdads (24-31) on Friday night as the Crawdads dispatched the Drive 4-2, sending Greenville to its fourth consecutive loss of the week.

The Drive faced reigning South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Month, Joseph Montavlo, who posted a 1.40 ERA in five starts in May along with 32 strikeouts. He'd again prove why his May numbers were no fluke as he tossed six-shutout innings for the Crawdads allowing just three hits while ringing up nine. Greenville was held hitless through 3.2 innings before Allan Castro singled off Montalvo.

Drive starter Hayden Mullins ultimately tossed five innings, allowing seven hits and four runs with a walk and five strikeouts. Though four runs would be credited to Mullilns, only one would be earned as the Drive amassed three errors on the night.

Hickory struck first in the second with a Jayce Easely sac-fly to Juan Chacon in left field as the run would be set up earlier by an Ahbram Liendo fielding error. They'd benefit off a fielding error by Luis Ravelo in the fifth that ultimately set up a sac-fly for Luis Mieses and later an Anthony Guitterez two-RBI single to put Hickory up 4-0.

The trio of Jeremy Wu-Yelland, Bryce Bonnin, and Reidis Sena each tossed a lone hitless inning in relief, each picking up a strikeout in their respective frames.

After being shut down by Montalvo, the Drive were able to crack reliever DJ Peters in the eighth as Romero sent his solo shot to right field. Garcia hit his homer in the ninth off Damian Mendoza to cut the lead to 4-2. Greenville would get the tying run to the plate as Ravelo followed up the Garcia homer with a single. But Liendo and Bryan Gonzalez would go down on strikes to preserve the Crawdads victory.

Greenville ultimately went 1-for-5 at the plate with runners in scoring position, leaving six on base. With the loss tonight, the Drive are now 1-9 in their last 10 games.

The Greenville Drive return to action on Saturday, June 8 for game five of the six-game series with the Hickory Crawdads. First pitch is slated for 7:00 p.m. Hickory leads the series, 4-0 and has clinched a series victory.

