Montalvo Magnificent for Crawdads in 4-2 Win

June 7, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hickory, NC- Anthony Gutierrez drove a two-run single in the fifth to pace the Hickory Crawdads to a 4-2 win on Friday night at LP Frans Stadium against the Greenville Drive in front of 3,595 fans.

Joseph Montalvo, the SAL May Pitcher of the Month, tossed six sterling innings tonight for the Hickory Crawdads (24-31), earning his fourth straight win in as many outings. The right-hander continued his mound dominance with a six-inning quality start, surrendering just three hits while striking out nine Greenville batters. In his last four starts, Montalvo has tossed 22 innings, allowing two earned runs.

Damian Mendoza claimed his first save of 2024, striking out the final two batters of the game. The win sends the 'Dads to their fourth straight win, a high-water mark for the Texas Rangers High-A affiliate. The win also clinches the clubs first series win of the year.

Gutierrez and Luis Mieses both had multi-hit games for Hickory. Gutierrez' two hits tonight makes him 7-14 in the series against Greenville (21-34), as the defending SAL champions have now dropped 10 of their last 11 games.

Tomorrow, Winston Santos toes the slab for Hickory in a 5pm first pitch, with the Crawdads Pregame Show kicking off at 4:45pm on MiLB.TV, the Bally Live app and hickorycrawdads.com.

