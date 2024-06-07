Rome Falls Short in Clarno's Big Night

ROME, GA - A Nick Clarno two-out RBI single in the bottom of the tenth kept the Emperors' hopes alive until three runs crossed for the Dash in the top of the twelfth and spoiled fireworks Friday.

Ethan Workinger tallied Rome's first two hits of the game, one in the first and another in the fourth, as Winston-Salem's Peyton Pallette rolled through the first four innings without a scratch. Trailing 1-0 in the fifth, a one-out single from Jace Grady and walk to E.J. Exposito set-up Nick Clarno for his first of two, two-out RBI singles which tied the ballgame.

A second run wouldn't come until the tenth on another Clarno single, this time to right field to score the extra-innings ghost runner, Jace Grady. After Chad Bryant worked out of a bases loaded jam in the eleventh without a run crossing for the Dash, Rome missed out on a prime opportunity to put the game away. Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. stood on third base with none down and the 2-3-4 batters failed to get the job done. Three runs in the following half-inning sank the Emperors in the 5-3 loss.

Lucas Braun was spectacular at home once again. The right-hander pitched into the seventh inning for the third time this season, allowing just one earned run and striking out six in the no decision. Griswold held the line until extras before Chad Bryant and position player, Tim Borden, covered the three extra innings.

