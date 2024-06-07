Rome Falls Short in Clarno's Big Night
June 7, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Rome Emperors News Release
ROME, GA - A Nick Clarno two-out RBI single in the bottom of the tenth kept the Emperors' hopes alive until three runs crossed for the Dash in the top of the twelfth and spoiled fireworks Friday.
Ethan Workinger tallied Rome's first two hits of the game, one in the first and another in the fourth, as Winston-Salem's Peyton Pallette rolled through the first four innings without a scratch. Trailing 1-0 in the fifth, a one-out single from Jace Grady and walk to E.J. Exposito set-up Nick Clarno for his first of two, two-out RBI singles which tied the ballgame.
A second run wouldn't come until the tenth on another Clarno single, this time to right field to score the extra-innings ghost runner, Jace Grady. After Chad Bryant worked out of a bases loaded jam in the eleventh without a run crossing for the Dash, Rome missed out on a prime opportunity to put the game away. Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. stood on third base with none down and the 2-3-4 batters failed to get the job done. Three runs in the following half-inning sank the Emperors in the 5-3 loss.
Lucas Braun was spectacular at home once again. The right-hander pitched into the seventh inning for the third time this season, allowing just one earned run and striking out six in the no decision. Griswold held the line until extras before Chad Bryant and position player, Tim Borden, covered the three extra innings.
Images from this story
|
Rome Emperors' Sabin Ceballos on game night
• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...
South Atlantic League Stories from June 7, 2024
- Bowling Green Falls in 11-7 Slugfest to Asheville - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Rome Falls Short in Clarno's Big Night - Rome Emperors
- Romero, Garcia Homer But Drive Fall 4-2 in Hickory - Greenville Drive
- Cyclones Score Season-High Tying 13 Runs on Season High 18 Hits - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Tourists Belt Season-High Five Home Runs to Even Series - Asheville Tourists
- Matt Cronin Shuts Down Bases-Loaded Rally to Preserve 4-3 Blue Rocks' Win - Wilmington Blue Rocks
- Montalvo Magnificent for Crawdads in 4-2 Win - Hickory Crawdads
- Claws Roll to 9-4 Win in Greensboro; Back Within 1.5 Games of First Place Hoppers - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- Renegades Edged by Blue Rocks, 4-3 - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Your Name on Our Fan Appreciation Night Jersey - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- Renegades Game Notes - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Cyclones to Wear Jerseys Designed by Children in Ukraine as Part of Eastern European Day on Sunday - Brooklyn Cyclones
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.