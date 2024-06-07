Hot Rods Game Notes

Eighth Inning Effort.... A five-run inning in the top of the eighth lifted the Hot Rods to a 6-5 win over the Tourists on Thursday. Owen Wild broke his career-high in strikeouts for the second straight outing, whiffing nine batters in his third start with Bowling Green. After wild left the game, Asheville scored four in the bottom of the seventh to take a 4-1 lead. The Hot Rods responded in the top of the eighth with long balls from Hunter Haas, Ryan Spikes, and Xavier Isaac, leading to a 6-5 win.

Ryan Rakes... Ryan Spikes has picked up his offensive production over the last 10 games. He is 9-for-31 (.290) with two doubles, two homers, and four RBIs. He has recorded hits in seven of the last 10 games, with two multi-hit performances. His OBP has risen to.302, reaching base 15 times during this span.

Home Run X... Xavier Isaac, the Rays No. 3 prospect, hit his 10th homer of the season in Thursday night's contest. He leads all Hot Rods hitters in the category. He is tied with Rome's E.J. Exposito for second in the SAL. Hudson Valley's Jared Serna leads all SAL hitters with 11 homers over the first two months of the 2024 season.

Seven for the Shortstop.... The Rays No. 4 prospect, Brayden Taylor, has mounted a seven-game hitting streak. During that span, he is 14-for-32 with six doubles, one triple, three homers, and seven RBIs. Six out of the seven games during the streak have been multi-hit games, collecting two hits five times and three hits once. His average has risen from.252 to.281 over his last seven games.

