Your Name on Our Fan Appreciation Night Jersey

June 7, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Your name can be a part of our 2024 BlueClaws Fan Appreciation Night Jersey, to be worn by the team on Saturday, August 31st! Plus, in the process, you'll be supporting BlueClaws Charities and our Community Partners.

For a $25 donation (per name) to BlueClaws Charities, we will put your name, in pinstripes, on our special Fan Appreciation Night Jersey that the team will wear on Saturday August 31 st. And, for a $50 donation we will include two tickets to the game. These special jerseys will also be auctioned off, so you will have the opportunity to get one for yourself. All proceeds from the auction will benefit BlueClaws Charities.

Space is limited. All jersey names must be submitted by June 20th.

