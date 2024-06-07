Your Name on Our Fan Appreciation Night Jersey
June 7, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release
JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Your name can be a part of our 2024 BlueClaws Fan Appreciation Night Jersey, to be worn by the team on Saturday, August 31st! Plus, in the process, you'll be supporting BlueClaws Charities and our Community Partners.
For a $25 donation (per name) to BlueClaws Charities, we will put your name, in pinstripes, on our special Fan Appreciation Night Jersey that the team will wear on Saturday August 31 st. And, for a $50 donation we will include two tickets to the game. These special jerseys will also be auctioned off, so you will have the opportunity to get one for yourself. All proceeds from the auction will benefit BlueClaws Charities.
Space is limited. All jersey names must be submitted by June 20th.
• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...
South Atlantic League Stories from June 7, 2024
- Your Name on Our Fan Appreciation Night Jersey - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- Renegades Game Notes - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Cyclones to Wear Jerseys Designed by Children in Ukraine as Part of Eastern European Day on Sunday - Brooklyn Cyclones
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jersey Shore BlueClaws Stories
- Your Name on Our Fan Appreciation Night Jersey
- Crawford Breaks Tie in 4-Run 7th; Claws Win 4-1 on Thursday
- Kemp Homers Twice, But Claws Fall 6-5 to Greensboro on Wednesday
- Claws Walked-off in 10, Fall 2.5 Games Back of Greensboro
- BlueClaws Big Weekend Pushes Team Across 8.5 Million Fan Plateau