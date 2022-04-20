Cyclones Hold on for a 4-3 Win over Hudson Valley on Wednesday

Wappingers Falls, NY - It wasn't pretty, but the Cyclones held on for a 4-3 win over the Renegades on Wednesday night at Dutchess Stadium. J.T. Schwartz went 2-for-3 with a pair of walks and a pair of RBI to lead the offensive charge. But the Brooklyn batters also stuck out 18 times, and have struck out 35 times in the last two games, while also going 2-for-16 with runners in scoring position.

Brooklyn jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first after Wilmer Reyes had a one-out single and would later come around to score when J.T. Schwartz roped a single up the middle and when Renegades center fielder Everson Pereira tried to cut it off, he booted the ball allowing Reyes to score the game's first run.

Hudson Valley got even in the bottom of the second on an RBI single from James Nelson, but the Renegades third baseman was later cut down at the plate trying to score on an infield grounder to keep things knotted at 1-1 after two innings.

The teams traded zeroes until the top of the fifth when the Cyclones took the lead without getting a hit. Jaylen Palmer reached on a throwing error to start the inning before back-to-back strikeouts from Joe Suozzi and Matt Rudick. Rowdey Jordan then worked a two-out walk and Wilmer Reyes was hit by a pitch to load the bases for J.T. Schwartz, who also worked a walk to force home the go-ahead run for Brooklyn.

The Cyclones tacked on another run in the sixth, this time courtesy of a Joe Suozzi two-out RBI single to make it 3-1 Brooklyn. In the bottom of the frame, Hudson Valley loaded the bases against Brooklyn reliever Justin Courtney before an infield single pushed home a run to make it 3-2 and kept the bases loaded with just one out. Josh Hejka came out of the Cyclones bullpen into the middle of the bases loaded jam and struck out Spencer Henson and Cristian Perez to end the threat and keep Brooklyn in the lead.

An inning later, Hejka once again found himself in a bases loaded, one out situation - this time of his own making - and again Hejka was able to escape with the Cyclones still ahead as he struck out Cooper Bowman and got James Nelson to ground out to end the frame.

After a scoreless eighth inning, Brooklyn tacked on an important insurance run in the top of the ninth. Matt Rudick walked to start the inning and proceeded to steal second and third before eventually coming home on a two-out RBI single from JT Schwartz to extend Brooklyn's lead to 4-2.

In the bottom of the frame, Reyson Santos issued back-to-back one out walks and the pair would pull off a double steal to put runners at second and third with just one out. Santos got T.J. Rumfield to fly out to right field, deep enough to score Everson Pereira from third and make it 4-3, but the righthander struck out Cooper Bowman to close out the Cyclones win.

