Matera's Eighth Inning Homer Lifts Claws to 7-6 Win
April 20, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release
JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Nick Matera hit a two-run home run with two out in the bottom of the eighth to give the BlueClaws a 7-6 win over Asheville on Tuesday night at ShoreTown Ballpark in a game the BlueClaws led 5-1 after one and fell behind in the sixth.
Matera, the first BlueClaw from Rutgers, hit a 1-2 pitch from Alfredi Jimenez over the left field wall for his first home run of the season. He went 3-4 on the night. Jason Ruffcorn came on in the ninth and got the last three outs for his second save of the year. Andrew Baker (1-0) threw a scoreless eighth for the win.
The BlueClaws led 5-1 after one inning. After Asheville got a run in the top of the first, Luis Garcia doubled home a run to tie the game. Matera's RBI single put the BlueClaws up 2-1. Baron Radcliff drove in a run on a groundout and DJ Stewart capped the inning with a two run double down the right field line.
Asheville chipped away and took the lead with three runs - on one hit and four walks - in the sixth inning off Erubiel Armenda. JP Woodward came on to stave off further damage in the sixth and threw a scoreless seventh.
Jersey Shore starter Victor Vargas gave up two runs over four innings and got a no-decision. Baron Radcliff had two hits for the BlueClaws in the win.
The teams continue their series on Wednesday night at ShoreTown Ballpark. Griff McGarry starts for Jersey Shore.
