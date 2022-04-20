Matera's Eighth Inning Homer Lifts Claws to 7-6 Win

April 20, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Nick Matera hit a two-run home run with two out in the bottom of the eighth to give the BlueClaws a 7-6 win over Asheville on Tuesday night at ShoreTown Ballpark in a game the BlueClaws led 5-1 after one and fell behind in the sixth.

Matera, the first BlueClaw from Rutgers, hit a 1-2 pitch from Alfredi Jimenez over the left field wall for his first home run of the season. He went 3-4 on the night. Jason Ruffcorn came on in the ninth and got the last three outs for his second save of the year. Andrew Baker (1-0) threw a scoreless eighth for the win.

The BlueClaws led 5-1 after one inning. After Asheville got a run in the top of the first, Luis Garcia doubled home a run to tie the game. Matera's RBI single put the BlueClaws up 2-1. Baron Radcliff drove in a run on a groundout and DJ Stewart capped the inning with a two run double down the right field line.

Asheville chipped away and took the lead with three runs - on one hit and four walks - in the sixth inning off Erubiel Armenda. JP Woodward came on to stave off further damage in the sixth and threw a scoreless seventh.

Jersey Shore starter Victor Vargas gave up two runs over four innings and got a no-decision. Baron Radcliff had two hits for the BlueClaws in the win.

The teams continue their series on Wednesday night at ShoreTown Ballpark. Griff McGarry starts for Jersey Shore.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.