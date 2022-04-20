Greenville Walks It off to Snag Game One against Dash
April 20, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Greenville Drive took game one against the Winston-Salem Dash thanks to a walk-off home run.
Greenville got on the board right away, in the bottom of the first inning.
Alex Binelas took an 0-1 offering from Karan Patel and deposited it out over the right-centerfield wall for a two-run blast.
The Drive kept things rolling in the third with another home run, this time from Tyler McDonough to make it 3-0 Greenville.
Winston-Salem got the offense rolling in the sixth though.
Oscar Colas singled, Moises Castillo walked behind him, then Bryan Ramos singled as well to load the bases for Luis Mieses. Mieses worked the count to 2-2, before launching a grand slam into right field to give the Dash a 4-3 lead.
That advantage was short lived though. In the bottom of the sixth, Greenville tied things at 4 with another long ball, from Nicholas Northcutt**. **
The game stayed knotted at four into the ninth. The Dash couldn't score in the top of the ninth, but Stephen Scott lead off the bottom of the frame with a walk-off bomb give the Drive a 5-4 win in the series opener.
• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...
South Atlantic League Stories from April 20, 2022
- Greenville Walks It off to Snag Game One against Dash - Winston-Salem Dash
- Matera's Eighth Inning Homer Lifts Claws to 7-6 Win - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- Blue Rocks Drop Game One 7-5 to Crawdads - Wilmington Blue Rocks
- Cyclones Fall in Hudson Valley, 5-3 - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Late Rally Sinks Greensboro in Series Opener vs. Aberdeen - Greensboro Grasshoppers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Winston-Salem Dash Stories
- Greenville Walks It off to Snag Game One against Dash
- Greensboro Holds Winston-Salem to 3 Hits in 6-1 'Hoppers Win
- Dash Fall to Hot Grasshopper Bats in Penultimate Game of the Series
- Winston-Salem Walks off Greensboro in Back and Forth Contest
- Dash Battle Back Late to Take Game Three against Greensboro