Greenville Walks It off to Snag Game One against Dash

April 20, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Greenville Drive took game one against the Winston-Salem Dash thanks to a walk-off home run.

Greenville got on the board right away, in the bottom of the first inning.

Alex Binelas took an 0-1 offering from Karan Patel and deposited it out over the right-centerfield wall for a two-run blast.

The Drive kept things rolling in the third with another home run, this time from Tyler McDonough to make it 3-0 Greenville.

Winston-Salem got the offense rolling in the sixth though.

Oscar Colas singled, Moises Castillo walked behind him, then Bryan Ramos singled as well to load the bases for Luis Mieses. Mieses worked the count to 2-2, before launching a grand slam into right field to give the Dash a 4-3 lead.

That advantage was short lived though. In the bottom of the sixth, Greenville tied things at 4 with another long ball, from Nicholas Northcutt**. **

The game stayed knotted at four into the ninth. The Dash couldn't score in the top of the ninth, but Stephen Scott lead off the bottom of the frame with a walk-off bomb give the Drive a 5-4 win in the series opener.

