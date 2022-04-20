Late Rally Sinks Greensboro in Series Opener vs. Aberdeen

GREENSBORO â The minor leagues have been around for about 120 years, and in all that time no one has figured out a way to play defense against a walk.

Three of the nine Aberdeen hitters who drew walks Tuesday night ended up scoring â including the tying and go-ahead runs in the decisive seventh inning â as the IronBirds rallied for an 8-6 comeback win over the host Greensboro Grasshoppers at First National Bank Field.

Donta Williams and Colton Cowser drew back-to-back walks off losing pitcher ï»¿Wandi Montoutï»¿ (0-1) and both raced home on Coby Mayo's two-run single to start a four-run rally in the seventh inning as Aberdeen took the lead for good.

Mayo finished 2-for-5 with the two RBIs, and Cesar Prieto doubled and drove in three runs for the first-place IronBirds (7-3).

ï»¿Matt Gorskiï»¿ led Greensboro's offense, going 3-for-4 with a towering three-run home run, two runs scored and his fourth stolen base of the season.

Gorski gave Greensboro a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Endy Rodriguez worked the count full and singled with two outs, and ï»¿Henry Davisï»¿ was hit by a pitch. Gorski followed with a 380-foot home run high over the wall in right-center field, a blast with an exit velocity clocked at 102 mph.

Rodriguez, Davis and ï»¿Sammy Sianiï»¿ all had two hits apiece for the Hoppers, and ï»¿Hudson Headï»¿ had an RBI double and a stolen base.

Big right-hander Peter Van Loon (2-0) pitched four innings of relief to pick up the win for Aberdeen, and Nick Roth worked a perfect ninth inning for his first save.

Hoppers pitchers walked nine and struck out 10. Right-hander ï»¿Cameron Junkerï»¿ walked none and struck out four in 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.

NOTES: The Grasshoppers (4-6) trail the IronBirds by three games in the South Atlantic League's Northern Division standings. The Hoppers were moved to the North this season after playing in the High-A East South last summer. ... The Hoppers have struggled in close games so far. Greensboro is 1-4 in one-run games, and 1-5 in games decided by two or fewer runs. ... Greensboro second baseman Jackson Glenn went 0-for-2 with two walks Tuesday, snapping a six-game hitting streak. Glenn has reached base in all seven games he has played, and he leads the team with a .444 batting average. ... Endy Rodriguez â a versatile player who has played first base, second base, left field and catcher â is the only Hopper to play in all 10 games so far this season and is 13-for-42 (.310) with five multi-hit games. The 21-year-old Rodriguez is rated by MLB Pipeline as the No. 7 prospect in Pittsburgh's farm system.

