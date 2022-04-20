Bowling Green Falls to Rome 8-5 on Wednesday

Bowling Green, Kentucky - The Bowling Green Hot Rods (9-2) dropped their first game of the season at home as the Rome Braves (7-4) fought off a late Hot Rods comeback attempt in an 8-5 victory. The two teams will continue their series on Thursday with a 6:35 PM CT first pitch.

Rome started the scoring in the second with an RBI double from Christian Robinson, but exploded in the third with a streak of six-straight baserunners that sent four runners home and made it 5-0 by inning's end. Drew Campbell and Beau Phillip provided RBI doubles before Phillip was thrown out at home by Hot Rods leftfielder Garrett Hiott to end the inning.

After two more Braves runs in the top of the fourth, the Hot Rods struck back when Hiott became Bowling Green's first baserunner on a one-out single up the middle. After Hiott was forced out at second and Diego Infante reached on a fielder's choice, a two-out rally began for Bowling Green. Heriberto Hernandez drove Infante in with a double down the left field line that opened up the scoring for Bowling Green, and Oslevis Basabe promptly sent Hernandez home on a single to left four pitches later.

Logan Driscoll responded to a seventh inning home run by Phillip with a solo shot of his own when he launched a no-doubter over the right-centerfield wall to make it an 8-3 ballgame. A hard line drive over the leftfield wall from Hernandez added two more runs, cutting the deficit to 8-5 in the eighth.

The Hot Rods had a chance in the ninth, loading the bases with two outs and bringing the winning run to the plate, but Braves' closer Justin Yeager shut the door, striking out Hiott on three pitches to earn the save and cement Rome's 8-5 win.

Seth Johnson (0-1) got the loss for Bowling Green, allowing three earned runs on three hits with two walks and four strikeouts over 2.2 innings of work. Jack Snyder allowed four more on seven hits with one strikeout in 2.1 innings. Sean Mullen threw another 2.2 frames, striking out three and allowing one earned run. Graeme Stinson finished off the game with a strikeout and a walk in a scoreless 1.1 innings for Bowling Green.

Notes: Before the third inning, Bowling Green had not trailed by more than three runs all season... They faced a deficit of as much as seven runs on Wednesday... Hernandez went 3-4 for BG, his third multi-hit game of the season... His two doubles and three RBI moved him into a tie for first in the South Atlantic League in both categories... Stinson's inning and a third was the first scoreless outing of the season... Driscoll hit his second homer at Bowling Green Ballpark this season... Two of his three hits on the year have left the yard... Bowling Green returns to the evening slate against Rome on Thursday, with first pitch for game three commencing at 6:35 CDT... RH Zach Trageton (0-0, 2.57) makes his second start at home for the Hot Rods against Rome's RH Andrew Hoffman (0-0, 4.00)... Fans can listen into the game on Talk 104.1 FM and 930 AM WKCT beginning with Hot Rods Gameday at 6:05 PM... Fans can watch on MiLB.tv and listen via the MiLB First Pitch app on Android and IOS, or go to the Hot Rods website at www.bghotrods.com... Tickets are on sale at the Box Office, on the Hot Rods' website and by calling 270-901-2121.

