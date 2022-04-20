Renegades Dropped by a Run Despite Striking out 18 Cyclones

WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY - The Hudson Valley Renegades struck out a season-high 18 batters, but fell to the Brooklyn Cyclones 4-3 on Wednesday night at Dutchess Stadium.

Brooklyn plated a run in the top of the first on a JT Schwartz single. Everson Pereira's error in center allowed Wilmer Reyes to come all way around from first and score. From there, Renegades starter Matt Sauer settled in, allowing only three hits, two unearned runs, striking out seven and walking none in a season-high 4.1 innings.

Hudson Valley tied the game at one on James Nelson's second RBI in two games, a single scoring Cooper Bowman in the bottom of the second.

The score remained tied until the top of the fifth, when Schwartz drew a bases-loaded walk against Renegades reliever Nelson Alvarez to give Brooklyn a 2-1 lead. Sauer was charged with an unearned run on the walk, as Cristian Perez's error at short started the inning.

The Cyclones tacked on a sixth-inning insurance run against Alvarez, who was charged with his first loss. Joe Souzzi knocked a two-out RBI single to extend the lead to 3-1.

Brooklyn starter David Griffin fired four strong innings, surrendering three hits, one run, walking one and fanning five.

Hudson Valley posed a major threat against Brooklyn reliever Justin Courtney in the bottom of the sixth. With the bases loaded and one out, Aldenis Sanchez's RBI infield single cut the Cyclones lead to one, but Josh Hejka came out of the bullpen and struck out Spencer Henson and Perez to end the inning and strand three.

The Renegades mounted an identical bases-loaded, one-out opportunity in the seventh, but Hejka struck out Cooper Bowman and picked up a soft tapper from Nelson and tossed him out to preserve the 3-2 lead.

Courtney (1-0) earned the win, allowing two hits, one run, walking two and striking out two in 1.1 relief innings. Hejka logged 1.2 innings, allowed one hit, no runs, walked two and struck out three.

The Cyclones tacked on one more in the top of the ninth. Matt Rudick led off with a walk against Rodney Hutchison, advanced to second on a wild pitch and scored on Schwartz's second hit and second RBI, a single to make it 4-2 Cyclones.

Reyson Santos shut the door for Brooklyn and earned his first save, recording the final six outs. After a 1-2-3 eighth, Santos put runners on second and third with only one out in the bottom of the ninth. T.J. Rumfield hit a sacrifice fly to cut the deficit to one, but Bowman struck out to end the game.

POSTGAME NOTES: Renegades pitching has combined for 35 strikeouts across the first two games of the series against Brooklyn... T.J. Rumfield extended his hitting streak to eight games with his sixth-inning infield single... With a double and walk tonight, Cooper Bowman has been on base in all of 10 games he has played this season.

