Hot Rods Game Notes

Walking it off... The Hot Rods first walkoff of the year extended their win streak to five games, their new season long, in a 5-4 victory over third-place Rome. Ronny Simon recorded two hits, stole two bases and scored two runs, including the game-winning run in the ninth. Joe LaSorsa turned in the best pitching performance of the season, striking out all six batters he faced while tossing 75% of his pitches for strikes.

Tuesday's notes... Tuesday's win was the Hot Rods first walkoff since Evan Edwards' walkoff homer in September of last season... Joe LaSorsa's six strikeouts were the most by a Hot Rods reliever this season... LaSorsa also tossed the most consecutive strikeout by any Hot Rods pitcher in 2022... Bowling Green has scored first in seven of the first 10 games of the season... They are 7-0 when they plate the first run of the game... The BG bullpen did not allow the last twelve Braves to reach base, with Leonard and LaSorsa combining to punch out nine of the final twelve hitters... Wednesday's action has an early start, as Bowling Green looks to become the second team in all of Minor League Baseball to reach double-digit wins.

Leading the Charge... The Hot Rods lead the SAL with a 9-1 record, two games up on the division in the South. Greenville is 7-3 behind BG while the visiting Braves are three games back at 6-4. In the North Division, Aberdeen leads the way with a 7-3 record, with Brooklyn close behind at 6-4. Hudson Valley and Wilmington are tied for third with an even 5-5 record, two games behind the IronBirds.

Going through changes... The Hot Rods have already seen plenty of player movement through the first six games of the season in 2022. Jose Lopez, Andrew Gross, and Sean Hunley have been promoted to AA Montgomery while Garrett Hiott went to AAA Durham and has already returned. Players who joined the team that weren't on the opening day roster are and righty Jack Snyder, and 2021 Hot Rods lefty Joe LaSorsa, both of whom threw two strong innings in their 2022 debuts.

Prospect Heavy... The Hot Rods feature a total of eight players that made prospect lists between MLB.com and Baseball America for the Tampa Bay Rays. Starter Seth Johnson is the highest-ranked player on both lists that joins the team and is ranked eighth on MLB.com and 12th on BA. John Doxakis appears on MLB.com's rankings (29) but not on BA, while Alika Williams (29), Matthew Dyer (31), and Mason Montgomery (33) are all ranked on BA's list but not on MLB.com. It's important to note that Baseball America has switched to a top-40 list, while MLB.com is still operating with a top-30 format.

Big changes at the ballpark... The Hot Rods have made many upgrades to Bowling Green Ballpark with the help of the city of Bowling Green and the Tampa Bay Rays. Additional room in the home and visiting clubhouses have been made with upgrades to spaces like the kitchen areas and more meeting space for staff. A women's locker room has been created and what was once a hitting tunnel has been expanded to a training facility. A new grounds shop was erected while fans will notice a brighter playing surface thanks to new LED lights that are digitally controlled. The Happy Hiller Corner in left field also got a facelift, with new bar tops added for a unique experience at the ballpark.

