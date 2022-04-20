Urban Wren & the Greenville Drive Announce Newest Addition to City's West End

April 20, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Greenville Drive News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - Urban Wren, a standout within Greenville's thriving culinary scene, along with the Greenville Drive, announced today the development of a new addition to the city's West End. In partnership with the Greenville Drive, the Bellwether, an elevated-but-unpretentious public house, will open in the fall of 2022 just steps from Fluor Field.

The Bellwether will fill the 8000-square-foot space formerly occupied by Liberty Tap Room; the restaurant aims to be an elevated but casual spot offering reimagined comfort food in a welcoming, communal-dining atmosphere. Leading its development are executive director Nick Lincoln and executive chef Taylor Montgomery, the team behind Urban Wren's success, as well as McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture and Creative Builders General Contractors.

"Greenville embraced Urban Wren wholeheartedly when we opened two years ago," said Lincoln, "allowing our restaurant to thrive even amid a pandemic. With that level of support, we are thrilled to expand with The Bellwether, a public house providing leveled-up pub food, seasonal ingredients, and a dependably top-notch experience at every visit. We hope our neighbors will join us for first dates, family meals, game-day gatherings; it will truly be a place where you can come as you are."

The Bellwether, close enough to hear the cheers and cracks-of-the-bat from Fluor Field, will base its interiors and culinary approach on the traditions of food, baseball and family. Supplemented by Executive Chef Montgomery's personal 50-acre farm grown produce staples from Montgomery Sky Farm, the gastropub-inspired menu will reimagine drinking establishments of old, creating dishes rich in tradition and wholly modern in presentation. Warm, rich textures will abound in the space, and bold, flavorful provisions will fill guests' plates. The Bellwether team envisions it as a destination of choice for Greenville Drive fans, families, and downtown visitors of all ages.

Craig Brown, owner of the Greenville Drive and The Fieldhouse, a mixed-use development integrated into Fluor Field, had a vision for a strategic partner for the Fieldhouse space. Seeking partners committed to augmenting the Fluor Field experience both for Drive gamedays and ballpark events, he found just that in the leadership and creative teams at Urban Wren.

Brown said, "This is a special day for Drive fans and the entire Upstate. Alongside Fluor Field's 17 years of history, including the soon-to-be-completed conversion of Field Street into District 356, the Bellwether will add another layer to the "Entertainment District" emerging in the West End. We couldn't be happier to welcome Nick, Chef Montgomery, and the entire Urban Wren team as our neighbors. The Bellwether will further demonstrate the West End's "Front Porch of the Community" focus - providing the highest quality and most memorable entertainment to the entire community."

Chef Montgomery agreed, saying, "Urban Wren's immediate success was a litmus test showing just what the people of Greenville want in a dining establishment: unmatched quality in food and hospitality, as well as a place where dining becomes an experience. The Bellwether will be the intersection of farmer and farm team, a place where what's on the table is fresh and what surrounds our guests blends tradition with a touch of whimsy to create an unforgettable experience for all."

Executive Director Lincoln, with his father Don, who owns nearby Urban Wren and Markley Station, that is home to Todaro Pizza, Hoppin' and other growing businesses, intend to continue investing in the growth of the area. "The jump to putting down even deeper roots in the West End," Lincoln said, "was an easy one. It's an exciting time to be in Greenville, and we want to play a role in downtown's continued development."

Greenville Mayor Knox White echoed those sentiments, saying, "Both Urban Wren and the Greenville Drive have shown a unique commitment to enhancing and growing our community. With an environment that welcomes all and cuisine that deepens our culinary scene, The Bellwether will be a perfect fit for Greenville's West End and will soon become a fan favorite for Drive fans and everyone throughout our community."

Named to connote trailblazing leadership, the Bellwether is expected to open in September.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.