Cyclones Fall in Hudson Valley, 5-3

Wappingers Falls, NY - The Cyclones saw their four-game winning streak come to a close on Tuesday night, falling to the Hudson Valley Renegades by the score of 5-3 at Dutchess Stadium. Brooklyn pitchers struggled with their control all evening, walking seven batters including five by Brooklyn starter Daison Acosta. Brooklyn batters struck out 17 times on the night in a losing cause.

Brooklyn drew first blood in the top of the first after Rowdey Jordan and JT Schwartz worked a pair of walks before Brandon McIlwain lined a single into left field to plate Jordan and give Brooklyn an early 1-0 edge. With a pair of runners aboard and Nic Gaddis at the plate, the Cyclones third baseman lofted a fly ball into centerfield - landing between the shortstop and centerfielder for what seemed to be a single to load the bases. However, base umpire Lane Cullipher invoked the infield fly rule to nullify the single and put runners at 2nd and 3rd with two outs, rather than the bases loaded with one out. Jaylen Palmer would then strike out to end the Brooklyn threat.

In the bottom of the frame, the Renegades would strike to take their first lead of the game. Austin Wells worked a four pitch walk and would come all the way around to score on an RBI double off the bat of Cooper Bowman. Tyler Hardman followed with a single of his own to put runners on the corners for James Nelson, who responded with an RBI groundout to give the 'Gades a 2-1 edge.

The Cyclones answered instantly in the top of the 2nd, when Matt O'Neill reached on a throwing error to start the threat and Joe Suozzi followed with a double that put runners on second and third with one out. Rowdey Jordan would chase O'Neill home with an RBI ground out and Wilmer Reyes added an RBI single that put Brooklyn back on top by the score of 3-2.

Hudson Valley got things even in the bottom of the third after loading the bases with nobody out, but Acosta was able to limit the damage by inducing a double play ball that, that scored a run, and then a fly out to keep things knotted at 3-3 after three.

The teams traded zeroes in the fourth and fifth innings, but in the bottom of the sixth the Renegades jumped ahead with one swing of the bat as Carlos Narvaez hit his first home run of the season, a solo shot, that gave them a 4-3 advantage. Hudson Valley tacked on a two-out insurance run in the bottom of the 8th to make the final score 5-3.

The Cyclones and Renegades will continue their six-game series on Wednesday evening when RHP David Griffin (1-0) will take the mound for the 'Clones.

