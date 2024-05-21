Cyclones Crush Renegades, 7-1, to Kickoff Home Stand

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Behind three home runs, the Brooklyn Cyclones took down the Hudson Valley Renegades, 7-1, on Tuesday night. With the win, Brooklyn has now won three straight dating back to last week's series in Bowling Green. The victory also marks the second straight game the 'Clones have clobbered three home runs, tying a season high. 2B Wilfredo Lara, RF Jefrey De Los Santos, 1B Nick Lorusso all mashed home runs in Brooklyn's win.

RHP Jonah Tong pieced together a remarkable start for Brooklyn. The right hander spun 6.2 innings of one run ball en route to his first High-A win of his career. Tong walked only one Renegades batter, while striking out eight. RHP Dakota Hawkins took the baton and slammed the door shut, tossing 2.1 scoreless innings, while giving up just one hit.

Gilbert Gomez's crew started the scoring with a fielder's choice in the fourth inning. What could have been an inning-ending double play for Hudson Valley, instead turned into Brooklyn's first run of the night, when 1B Rafael Flores' throw to second clipped the back of C Chris Suero, and trickled into center field.

That would not be the only run-scoring error committed by the Renegades in the frame. One batter later, CF Nick Morabito struck out swinging, and C Omar Martinez threw down to first, attempting to pick off De Los Santos. The throw got past the Renegades first baseman, enabling Suero to score from third.

Brooklyn picked up right where they left off in the fifth. With a runner on and two out, Lara tattooed his first long ball of the season to double Brooklyn's lead to 4-0.

The Renegades spoiled the shutout in the sixth. After a one out triple from RF Cole Gabrielson, the major league-rehabbing 3B D.J. LeMahieu brought home the only Renegades run of the day on an RBI single.

The 'Clones would score for a third straight frame in the sixth, topping their run total in each of the previous two innings. It started with a Suero single, followed by De Los Santos' first home run of the season - which just cleared the right field wall. Two batters later, Lorusso followed suit with his team-leading fourth homer of the season to push the lead to 7-1. Brooklyn held on to that lead the rest of the way en route to its third straight victory.

The Cyclones and Renegades return to action on Wednesday at Maimonides Park. First pitch is slated for 11:00 AM. Brooklyn will try to make it four straight, as it sends RHP Kade Morris (NR, 0.00 ERA) to the mound for his High-A debut. Morris will oppose RHP Baron Stuart (1-1, 4.13 ERA).

