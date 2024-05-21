BlueClaws Score Four in Ninth, Rally to Win 9-6 on Tuesday

ABERDEEN, MD - The BlueClaws scored four times with two outs in the ninth inning, taking the lead on an RBI single from Zach Arnold, and rallied to top Aberdeen 9-6 on Tuesday night at Leidos Field!

Trailing 6-5 into the ninth, the BlueClaws rallied to take the lead. They were down to their final strike three different times before Hendry Mendez laced an RBI single up the middle to tie the game. Arnold followed with the go-ahead RBI single to put the BlueClaws up 7-6. Erick Brito followed with a two-run ground-rule double to push the lead to 9-6.

Jersey Shore (23-17) has now on three in a row. They improved to 14-3 in May and are back in a first place tie with Greensboro in the SAL Northern Division. Aberdeen falls back to .500 at 20-20 on the year.

The game was scoreless into the fifth when the BlueClaws took the lead scoring three times. Zach Arnold opened the scoring with an RBI single. Otto Kemp and Leandro Pineda also added RBI singles for the BlueClaws.

Aberdeen got on the board in the bottom of the inning on a two-run home run from Mac Horvath, his third of the season.

The BlueClaws answered, however, in the sixth on an opposite field, two-run home run from Jordan Dissin. It was Dissin's third home run of the season and gave the BlueClaws a 5-2 lead.

A Max Costas SAC fly in the sixth cut the lead to 5-3 when Jean Cabrera exited with two outs. Trey Dillard entered and gave up a two-run double to Tavian Josenberger which tied the game at five apiece. Erick Brito then made a throwing error on a groundball that allowed Josenberger to score and give the IronBirds the lead.

Cabrera was charged with five runs in 5.2 innings of work with five walks and three strikeouts.

Arnold and Brito had three hits apiece for the BlueClaws while Leandro Pineda, Mendez, and Dissin had two each. Danny Wilkinson and Mason Ronan (1-1) threw scoreless innings in relief with Ronan earning the win.

Gunner Mayer threw a 1-2-3 ninth inning for his first professional save.

The teams continue their series on Wednesday night at 7:05 pm. LHP Sam Aldegheri starts for Jersey Shore.

