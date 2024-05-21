Grasshoppers Drop to the Drive, 15-2 in First Game of Its Home Series

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers dropped to the Greenville Drive, 15-2 on Tuesday, May 21. The Drive improved to 18-22 on the season while the Grasshoppers fell to 23-17. Greenville outhit Greensboro 13-5 while the Grasshoppers had two mishaps to the Drive's one.

Hits for the Grasshoppers were tallied by Termarr Johnson, Nick Cimillo, Luke Brown, Maikol Escotto, and P.J. Hilson.

Leading at the plate for the Drive was outfielder Miguel Ugueto as he w3-4 with one homerun, one triple, four RBI, and four runs scored. Hits for Greenville were also recorded by Luis Ravelo (2), Bryan Gonzalez (2), Caden Rose (2), Ahbram Liendo, Allan Castro, Tyler Miller, and Karson Simas.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher J.P. Massey as he tallied four strikeouts and gave up six hits, seven earned runs, and three free bases on 6.25 innings of work. Massey took the loss for the Grasshoppers and fell to 3-4 on the season.

Starting on the rubber for Greenville was righthanded pitcher Luis Perales as he tallied 12 strikeouts and gave up one hit and two free bases on five innings of work. Perales recorded the win for the Drive and improved to 1-2 on the season.

