Crawdads Stumble Late, Lose 8-5

May 21, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hickory, NC- Alejandro Osuna slugged a three-run homer in the first inning and Sebastian Walcott added a two-run clout in the seventh to give the Hickory Crawdads a three run lead, but the Asheville Tourists (18-21) scored six runs in their final two frames to claim an 8-5 win on Tuesday night at LP Frans Stadium.

Osuna's homer in the first gave Crawdads' starter DJ McCarty an early 3-0 lead. The dinger for Osuna was his fourth hit in his last two games.

McCarty would leave the game with a lead after five innings, as the California native tossed five innings, allowing two runs and striking out eight Asheville hitters.

For Walcott, his third homer of the season came in the seventh inning off eventual winning pitcher Trey Dombroski. The homer scored Yeison Morrobel, who reached base four times in the contest. Morrobel and Walcott walked two times each in the game, with Morrobel singling twice to continue his 13-game hitting tear. Morrobel is 17-45 over that span for a .378 average in as many games.

Dombroski claimed the win to move his record to 2-5 on the season, as Yohanse Morel absorbed the loss to fall to 0-2 on the year.

The Crawdads (14-26) look to even the series on Wednesday night, as Ryan Lobus climbs the hill for Hickory against the Tourists. It is Wacky Tacky Wednesday and Kids Win Wednesday by Arby's. First pitch is set for 7pm, with Crawdads Pregame airing at 6:45pm on hickorycrawdads.com, MiLB.TV and the Bally Live app.

