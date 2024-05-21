Renegades Fall, 7-1, to Cyclones

Brooklyn, N.Y. - As Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu made a rehab appearance with the Hudson Valley Renegades, the Brooklyn Cyclones used three home runs to earn a 7-1 victory on Tuesday night at Maimonides Park.

Playing five innings at third base for Hudson Valley, LeMahieu was 1-for-3 in the game, with an RBI single in the sixth inning for the Renegades' lone run. LeMahieu is the fifth Major League rehabber in the Yankees era for the Renegades, and the first since Carlos Rodon in 2023.

After three scoreless innings each from starters Cam Schlittler and Jonah Tong, the Cyclones got on the board in the fourth. Mateo Gil and Christoper Suero both walked. A throwing error by Rafael Flores on a groundball allowed Gil to score. Suero came home later in the inning, after an error by Omar Martinez on a pickoff attempt following a strikeout.

In the fifth, William Lugo reached on an error and a two-run home run by Wilfredo Lara off Hueston Morrill extended the lead to 4-0.

In the sixth, the Renegades got on the board. Cole Gabrielson notched a triple to right, and came around to score on the LeMahieu RBI single up the middle. Hudson Valley had just five hits in the game, but four went for extra bases (three doubles, one triple).

Suero led off the sixth with a single, and came around to score on a two-run shot by Jefrey De Los Santos. A solo shot by Nick Lorusso later in the frame off Matt Keating made it 7-1. Keating settled down to retire the final seven batters in a row for the Renegades.

The Renegades also hosted Minor League rehabbers Tyler Hardman and Jorbit Vivas, who each finished 0-for-3, with Hardman drawing a walk.

The Renegades continue their series against the Cyclones tomorrow morning at 11:05 a.m. at Maimonides Park. Coverage begins on the Renegades Basball Network with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 10:45. RHP Baron Stuart (1-1, 4.13) will start for the Renegades, while Kade Morris will make his first start for the Cyclones.

