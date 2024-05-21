Dash Fall to Hot Rods, 14-4

May 21, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Winston-Salem Dash dropped game one of a six-game series to the Bowling Green Hot Rods, 14-4, Tuesday night at Truist Stadium in front of 2,041 fans.

Bowling Green (22-18) jumped out to an early lead in the top of the first on a RBI double by Tre Morgan, but Winston-Salem (19-21) answered in the second. Shawn Goosenberg singled to lead off the frame and moved into scoring position on a walk from Calvin Harris. Goosenberg stole third base and scored on a throwing error by Hot Rods starter, Roel Garcia, tying the game at one.

The tie was short lived as Xavier Isaac led off the third with a solo homer giving Bowling Green a 2-1 lead. After the Dash turned to the bullpen, the Hot Rods offense exploded. Bowling Green put up seven runs in the fifth and tacked on four more runs in the sixth on nine hits, taking a 13-1 lead into the bottom of the sixth.

Winston-Salem started to chip away in the sixth. After the first two runners reached on a single loaded the bases, Samuel Zavala drove home a run on a sacrifice fly. Loidel Chapelli added two more runs with a RBI-double cutting the deficit to nine, 13-4.

After the three-run sixth, Bowling Green added a run in the ninth as the Dash could not find any more runs as they fell to the Hot Rods, 14-4. In the loss, Eddie Park picked up three-hits in his Truist Stadium debut.

The Dash and Hot Rods meet for game-two on Wednesday. First pitch is slated for 7 p.m. from Truist Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.