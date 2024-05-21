Perales and Bats Dominate in Drive's 15-2 Thumping of Greensboro

May 21, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







Luis Perales struck out a career high 12 batters, Caden Rose chipped in a three-run homer, Miguel Ugueto notched his first homer of the season and added four RBI while Bryan Gonzalez launched his team-leading eighth homer of the year as the Greenville Drive (18-22) thumped the SAL North Division first place Greensboro Grasshoppers (23-17), 15-2 Tuesday.

Behind utter domination on the mound from Perales, the Drive strung together 13 hits in the series opener as four Drive players finished with multi-hit, multi-RBI games. Perales turned in his most masterful performance of his career, tossing five innings and allowing just one hit and two walks while fanning 12 Grasshoppers with ease.

It marked the longest outing of the 2024 campaign for the hard throwing righty, and further added credibility to the Boston Red Sox decision to add him to their 40-man roster in the offseason. The only hit he allowed would come off a Jack Brannigan double in the first inning, holding the 'Hoppers hitless over the next four innings.

He'd strikeout five 'Hoppers in a row, twice, while ultimately ringing up 11 of the final 14 batters he faced. He'd also strikeout the side in the second and fifth inning.

Greenville jumped on Greensboro from the start while Perales turned in a master class. Rose added his three-run shot in the second before Luis Ravelo added an RBI-single in the fourth giving Greenville the early 4-0 lead. Ravelo and Rose would each finish the night 2-for-5 at the plate, chipping in three and two RBI respectively.

The Drive would score five more runs over the next three innings, with Ugueto and Gonzalez adding their homers in the third while a wild pitch plated Ahbram Liendo in the fourth and a Gonzalez RBI-single and Karson Simas sac-fly in the fifth stretched the lead to 9-0. Gonzalez would officially record two RBI on the night while Ugueto would go 3-for-4 at the plate with four RBI on the night.

Adam Smith relieved Perales to start the sixth ultimately going 2.1 innings while allowing three hits and giving up two runs in the eighth, the only damage the 'Hoppers would muster all night.

Greenville tacked on a stunning six runs in the seventh as a trio of three singles and one walk in the first four at-bats put the Drive up 10-0 as Ravelo recorded his second RBI knock of the night. Allan Castro reached on a fielder's choice that scored Ahbram Liendo and Miguel Ugueto cleared the bases with a triple into the right field corner two batters later to round out the scoring at 15.

Reidis Sena took over for Smith in the eighth and finished out the night, tossing 1.2 innings, giving up one hit and allowing a walk while striking out three.

The Greenville Drive return to action Wednesday, May 22 for game two of the six-game series with the Greensboro Grasshoppers. First pitch is slated for 12 p.m. The Drive lead the series, 1-0.

