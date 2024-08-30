9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Returns to Fluor Field on September 7th

August 30, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







The Greenville City 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb, an annual event to commemorate and honor the FDNY firefighters and first responders who gave their lives on September 11, 2001, returns to Fluor Field on September 7th. Gates open at 6:30 AM and opening ceremonies will begin at 8:30 AM.

This event is open to the public and participants must register in advance here. Participants in the event will climb the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center in tribute to the firefighters and first responders who made the ultimate sacrifice to save others. No pre-registration for observers required.

Beyond your participation, this fundraising event benefits the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) to support the families of local fallen firefighters and the FDNY Counseling Services Unit.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.