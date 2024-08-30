Brooklyn Can't Wiggle Past Winston-Salem in Extras

August 30, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - RF Nick Morabito became the fifth Cyclone in franchise history to register 100 or more hits in a single season with a multi-hit night, but Brooklyn could not extend their road winning streak to seven. The Winston-Salem Dash won the seesaw affair, 6-5, in 10 innings over the Cyclones on Thursday night at Truist Stadium.

Brooklyn (26-31, 59-64) trailed 4-3 entering the eighth inning but quickly put the tying and go-ahead runs on base with a hit-by-pitch and a walk. CF Omar De Los Santos then rifled a ball off the glove of the third baseman and down the left-field line for a double to bring in the tying run and knot the score at four.

Still tied into extra innings, the Cyclones used a sacrifice bunt to move the automatic runner to third base with two outs. Before a 1-1 pitch, a balk was called to force in the go-ahead run, providing Brooklyn a 5-4 advantage.

However, the lead would not last. Winston-Salem (25-32, 56-67) quickly loaded the bases in the bottom half on a four-pitch walk to 2B Rikuu Nishida and a sacrifice bunt and fielding error off the bat of SS Jordan Sprinkle.

With the infield in, LF Caden Connor smacked a ball to the right of SS Boston Baro, who backhanded the grounder and threw it across his body to the plate. The throw home could not be scooped, enabling the Dash to even the score at five.

Following a pitching change and a strikeout, 3B Wes Kath poked a chopper toward third. A leaping snag and a low throw to the plate that could not be handled permitted Nishida to slide in with the winning run.

The Cyclones struck first in the contest with a two-run top of the third inning. C Chris Suero stung an RBI single to center and 3B William Lugo subsequently powered a run-scoring double into the left-center field gap to put Brooklyn ahead 2-0.

In the bottom of the inning, the Dash quickly drew even thanks to a wild pitch and a single to left from Sprinkle.

LF Jefrey De Los Santos placed Brooklyn back in front by smashing the first pitch of the fifth inning into the seats in right for a solo home run. His sixth of the season placed the Cyclones up by one, 3-2.

Winston-Salem responded by taking their first lead of the day in the bottom of the fifth. CF Samuel Zavala followed a walk to C Calvin Harris with a two-run home run to right, his eighth of the season, to create a 4-3 edge.

Neither starter received a decision on Thursday. RHP Jonah Tong allowed four runs and increased his strikeout total with the 'Clones to 110 with four punchouts over 4.2 innings. RHP Jake Bockenstedt whiffed six over 5.0 innings of three-run ball.

RHP Tyler Davis (1-0) earned the victory of his professional affiliated career, allowing one unearned run over 2.2 frames for the Dash.

Brooklyn's RHP Dakota Hawkins (4-4) was saddled with his fourth defeat and yielded a pair of unearned runs over 2.0-plus innings of relief.

The Cyclones will try and return to the win column in game four of the set on Friday evening. RHP Austin Troesser (0-1, 2.84) is expected to make the start for the Cyclones. The Dash are projected to counter with RHP Seth Keener (NR), the White Sox's No. 21 prospect per Baseball America, making his High-A debut. The first pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.

