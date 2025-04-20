Báez Blasts Off, But IronBirds Snare Finale from Cyclones, 5-2

ABERDEEN, Md. - DH Jesús Báez collected his second-straight multi-hit game, powering a solo home run off 2021 American League All-Star RHP Kyle Gibson in the fourth. However, the 37-year-old right-hander tossed 5.0 innings and allowed just one hit, guiding the Aberdeen IronBirds to capture the series finale, 5-2, over the Brooklyn Cyclones on Sunday afternoon at Ripken Stadium.

After Gibson retired Brooklyn (10-5) in order in the first, Aberdeen (7-8) wasted no time in taking the lead. On a 2-0 pitch, 2B Griff O'Ferrall uncorked a line drive beyond the right-field fence for a solo home run. The 32nd overall pick in the 2024 draft's second home run in as many days - and second of the season - provided the IronBirds a 1-0 edge.

In the second, Aberdeen continued to tack on. With one out, DH Jake Cunningham unfurled a screaming liner into the IronBirds' bullpen in right for solo shot. The 22-year-old's second home run of the season doubled Aberdeen's lead to 2-0. 3B Leandro Arias followed with a single, but was thrown out trying to score from first on 1B Anderson De Los Santos' double to right-center field. RF Ryan Stafford added to the advantage with a run-scoring single to right, yet was tagged out attempting to leg out a double.

Down by three, the Cyclones started to chip away at the margin in the top of the third. 1B Chris Suero coaxed a walk against Gibson to start the inning before C Ronald Hernández hit a tapper towards third. The ball was bobbled, enabling Hernández to reach, but with the third baseman charging and the base vacated, Suero snatched an extra base, advancing to third. 2B Nick Roselli followed with a run-scoring ground out to second, pulling Brooklyn within 3-1.

An inning later, Báez unloaded. On a 2-0 pitch, the 20-year-old blasted a laser off the scoreboard in left-center field for a solo home run, his first of the season. Báez's long ball was Brooklyn's first hit of the afternoon and trimmed the deficit to one, 3-2.

However, that was as close as the Cyclones would get. Aberdeen regained a two-run edge in the bottom of the fourth, scratching a run across on Stafford's sacrifice fly to right. In the sixth, a wild pitch with runners on the corners chased in another tally, providing the IronBirds with a 5-2 advantage.

LHP Jonathan Santucci (0-2) was taxed with his second defeat for Brooklyn. The southpaw allowed four runs on seven hits in 3.0-plus innings, walking two and striking out three. RHP Brian Metoyer was reinstated from the Development List earlier in the day and made his first appearance in 1,085 days in the sixth inning. The 28-year-old allowed one run on one hit, walking two and striking out one, in his inning of work. The outing was Metoyer's first since May 1, 2022, with Double-A Binghamton.

Gibson (1-0) earned the victory in his third start of the season and first with Aberdeen, while working back towards the Baltimore Orioles' starting rotation. The veteran allowed two runs (one earned) on one hit over 5.0 innings, walking two and striking out five. RHP Wyatt Cheney entered to record the final out in the top of the ninth to secure his first save.

Following Monday's league-wide off day, the Cyclones will continue their two-week road trip by opening up a six-game series against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, the High-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies. Neither team has announced a probable starter for the lid-lifter. The first pitch from ShoreTown Ballpark is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

