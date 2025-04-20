Rincon Homers, But Claws Fall 8-4 on Sunday

GREENSBORO, NC - Greensboro scored six times in the bottom of the eighth inning to storm back and top the BlueClaws 8-4 on Sunday afternoon at First National Bank Field.

The Grasshoppers (11-4) took four of six from the BlueClaws (5-10) in the series, including the final three games.

The BlueClaws struck first on a solo home run by Bryan Rincon in the top of the third. It was his third home run of the season, all of which came in this series.

Shalin Polanco and PJ Hilson each took Estibenzon Jimenez deep in the bottom of the third to put the Grasshoppers in front. Jersey Shore than re-rallied to take the lead in the fourth. Bryson Ware walked with the bases loaded and Kehden Hettiger singled home two runs.

The game remained 4-2 into the bottom of the eighth, when the Grasshoppers exploded for six runs. Esmerlyn Valdez hit a three run shot off Josh Hejka to give the Grasshoppers the lead. After Hejka came out, Polanco hit his second home run of the year, another three runs shot, off Paxton Thompson. Four of the six runs were charged to Hejka, who took the loss.

Michael Walsh threw three scoreless innings in relief to earn the win.

Hettiger and Jordan Viars had two hits apiece for Jersey Shore. Starter Estibenzon Jimenez gave up two runs in four innings with seven strikeouts and did not walk a batter.

The BlueClaws return home on Tuesday to open a six game series with Brooklyn (Mets).

