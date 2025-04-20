Spartanburgers Fall Sunday, Split Series with Hot Rods

April 20, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







SPARTANBURG, S.C. - The Bowling Green Hot Rods (8-7) took down the Hub City Spartanburgers (8-7) by a final of 6-4 on Easter Sunday at Fifth Third Park. The Spartanburgers hit two homers and brought the go-ahead run to the plate in the ninth but fell short of their first six-game series win.

Casey Cook and Arturo Disla were the two Hub City hitters who left the yard Sunday. Both were solo shots; Cook drilled his first of the year in the fourth, and Disla poked his second in two games in the ninth.

Dylan MacLean struck out the side in the top of the first, but Bowling Green started the scoring with two outs. Designated hitter Mac Horvath hit a solo home run onto the Spartanburg Community College Berm.

Anthony Gutierrez responded in the bottom of the first, singling, stealing second, then taking both third and home on a throwing error by Hot Rods starter T.J. Nichols.

Bowling Green added a second run in the second. Hunter Haas led the inning off with a double off the left-field wall. After a popped-up bunt for the first out, Ryan Spikes hit a line drive to center field. Gutierrez raced in and made a diving catch. The play was originally ruled a single, with a throwing error to third from Gutierrez which allowed Haas to score. The umpires changed the call to an out in center, but the run still counted for the Hot Rods.

MacLean bounced back for scoreless frames in both the third and fourth. The Hub City starter finished the day with five strikeouts and just one earned run allowed.

The Spartanburgers tied the game back up in the bottom of the fourth. Cook turned on a ball to right and slugged his first home run of the season into the bullpen. Two outs later, Nichols was lifted from the game in favor of Chris Villaman. After a scoreless inning out of the bullpen for Hub City's Jose Gonzalez, Villaman surrendered the lead in the bottom of the fifth. Marcus Smith began the inning with the first triple in Spartanburgers history on a ball smashed over the head of centerfielder Noah Myers. Theo Hardy hit a deep fly ball to right that allowed Smith to tag up and give Hub City its first lead.

Bowling Green responded in the top of the sixth. Adrian Santana led the inning off with a walk and moved into scoring position on a groundout. Mac Horvath scored Santana with a single to left. After a Myers single moved Horvath to third, the Hot Rods designated hitter scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch from Gonzalez.

Bowling Green tacked on insurance in both the eighth and the ninth. Emilian Pitre led off the eighth with a double off Gonzalez. Joey Danielson was the next bullpen arm called into action. Noah Myers drove in Pitre with a double of his own. Blake Robertson launched a solo home run to begin the ninth off new reliever Adonis Villavicencio, upping the Bowling Green lead to 6-3.

The Hot Rods used three different relievers to secure the final nine outs of the game. The Disla solo shot to begin the ninth got Hub City back within two. Jack Snyder (S, 2) allowed the tying run to reach with a pair of singles, but he finished off the Spartanburgers for a 6-4 final.

The Spartanburgers and Hot Rods split the first series at Fifth Third Park. Hub City enjoys a day off Monday before welcoming the Greenville Drive to town beginning Tuesday evening for a six-game series. First pitch on Tuesday night is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.