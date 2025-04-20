Tourists Drop Heartbreaker, Series and Third Straight

April 20, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

ROME, GA - Finalizing a six-game road series, the Asheville Tourists stormed back to defeat the Rome Emperors in a 7-6 finish on Easter Sunday at AdventHealth Stadium.

Each of the last three games was decided in the late innings, all in favor of the Emperors (8-7). Today provided another chaotic and unexpected result.

The Tourists' (6-8) starting pitcher, Yeriel Santos, struggled out of the gates. He allowed two runs in the first inning and another three in the third. His five-run total came off six hits and two walks.

Getting help from the bullpen, Julio Rodriguez and Derek True were hard to beat as they locked down the next five innings, allowing just one run.

Offensively, Asheville found the board in the fifth with a Tyler Whitaker double to left field. Trailing 6-1, the comeback began in the seventh inning.

With one on and one out, Drew Vogel notched his third two-bagger of the year and brought home a run to make it 6-2. Two walks later, with the bases loaded, Chase Jaworsky scored another pair with a single to right field. He then stole second, putting two runners in scoring position.

The Astros' 2024 first-round draft pick, Walker Janek, stepped to the dish next with a chance to tie the game. He ripped a pitch on the ground into center field for a base hit, and both runners touched home to even the score at six.

Janek stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch. He then made it a 7-6 game on a throwing error after tagging on a foul-out to the right side of the infield.

Not going down without a fight, Rome tied the game in the bottom of the ninth thanks to a double and two wild pitches. Another single and wild pitch later, the Emperors walked off on Amilcar Chirinos (0-1) with their second double of the inning.

Off tomorrow, the club returns home for another six-game series against the Hudson Valley Renegades. The first pitch for Tuesday's game is set for 6:35 p.m. ET.

