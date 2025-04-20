Renegades Game Notes

April 20, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades (10-4) vs. Wilmington Blue Rocks (3-11)

LHP Kyle Carr (0-1, 5.04 ERA) vs. RHP Wander Arias (0-1, 10.13 ERA)

| Game 15 | Home Game 9 | Sunday, April 20, 2025 | Heritage Financial Park | Wappingers Falls, N.Y. | First Pitch 2:05 p.m. |

Radio: The Beacon - WBPM 96.5 FM - Beacon, WGHQ 92.5 FM/920 AM Kingston, W232DQ 94.3 FM Peekskill, WBNR 1260 AM - Beacon, WLNA 1420 AM - Peekskill

Internet Radio: www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast & www.renegadesonair.com

TV: MiLB.tv & Bally Live App

Tonight's Theme Night: Easter

Day of Week Promotion: Sunday Family Funday, Bark in the Park, and Kids (and Dogs) Run the Bases presented by CDPHP

CONSISTENCY: The Renegades have won the first five games of the series against the Wilmington Blue Rocks this week, securing another series victory. Hudson Valley has still not lost a series since July 2024, when they dropped four of six to the Blue Rocks at Frawley Stadium. Since then, the Renegades have won six series and split three, including a seven-game sweep of Wilmington last August.

POTENTIAL SWEEPERS: The Renegades can sweep their series with the Blue Rocks with a win today, which would be the third series sweep of six-or-more games for Hudson Valley since 7/30/24. The Renegades swept Jersey Shore in a six-game set from 7/30/24-8/4/24, and Wilmington in a seven-game series from 8/20-25/24, both at home. Prior to this run, the Renegades only had one six-game sweep in franchise history, from 7/4-10/22 at Jersey Shore.

VANDY POWER: Bryce Cunningham, the Yankees 2nd round pick in 2024, was tremendous on Saturday night. The right-hander threw seven scoreless innings while allowing just four hits, becoming the first Renegades starter this season to complete seven innings. WIth his nine strikeouts, Cunningham became the fifth consecutive Renegades starter to record nine strikeouts. In recording a quality start, he also became the third Hudson Valley starter to do this season and the second in two nights. The Alabama native struck out 96 batters in 84.2 innings as a junior at Vanderbilt in 2024.

STARTING STRONG: Starting pitching was excellent down the stretch in 2024 for the Renegades, and a new crew of pitchers is off to a outstanding start in 2025. This week against Wilmington, Renegades starters have combined for a 1.20 ERA in 30 IP, allowing just four earned runs and striking out 45 batters. In 14 games, Hudson Valley starters have 95 punchouts in 69.0 innings, good for a 12.4 K/9 clip. Those 95 strikeouts are the most in MiLB among all non-AAA teams and is tied for the second-highest tally overall, despite AAA teams playing six more games. The staff has also issued just 23 walks during that stretch, a BB rate of 3.1%. The rotation displays five top-20 Yankees prospects to begin 2025.

HOME BODIES: Hudson Valley has started 7-1 at home in 2025, having won seven straight at Heritage Financial Park. With two series victories at home, the 'Gades have not lost a series at home since September 2023. During that time span of 15 home series, the Renegades have won 12 and split just three of them. The Renegades are 54-20 (.730) at home since the start of the 2024 season, the best record in MiLB.

MISSING HOME: While being the best team at home in MiLB last season, the Renegades struggled on the road. The Renegades finished 26-39 away from Heritage Financial Park, the third-most road losses in the South Atlantic League. They have started 3-3 in 2025.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER: Hudson Valley's bullpen looks sharp early this season, recording a 2.70 ERA through 14 games, the best mark in High-A. They lead new SAL foe Hub City (A+, TEX), who has a 3.17 ERA as a unit. Renegades relievers are holding opponents to a .191 opposing average, while striking out 57 batters in 48.0 innings. On Thursday, Hueston Morrill and Hayden Merda combined for 3.2 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and striking out four.

TEENAGE SPARK: George Lombard Jr. is off to a tremendous start in his first full season in High-A. The Yankees No. 1 prospect has reached base safely in all 12 games he has played this season, tied for the longest active on-base streak in the South Atlantic League. On Tuesday, Lombard hit his first career High-A homer, going 2-for-2 with three RBIs and two walks. During his current 12-game on-base streak, the 19-year-old is hitting .333 with a .500 on-base percentage, .987 OPS, 11 runs scored, and seven stolen bases. The Yankees No. 1 prospect is having no problems competing with older players at the High-A level.

ENEMY TURNED FRIEND: Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz turned in arguably the best performance of any Renegades starter this season on Friday, tossing 6.2 frames while allowing just three hits and one run. The Yankees No. 7 prospect retired 14 in a row from the first inning until the leadoff batter in the sixth. Rodriguez-Cruz became the fourth consecutive Hudson Valley pitcher to record nine strikeouts, and the first to pitch into the seventh inning this season. The former Boston prospect was the second Renegade to record a quality start this season, joining Carlos Lagrange.

THE HESS TRUCK IS HERE: Ben Hess took the mound on Wednesday for the first time at Heritage Financial Park and continued his early season success. The Yankees No. 3 prospect allowed just one unearned run across three hits in five innings. Hess matched his pro debut strikeout total with nine punchouts, marking the third time a Renegades starter has struck out nine batters this season. In 9.2 innings, he has yet to allow an earned runs two starts. Hess struggled with injuries in his first two seasons at Alabama, but was healthy in 2024 and was selected in the first round of the draft.

UNDER THE RADAR: After 26 combined games in the last two seasons, José Colmenares is showing off serious potential with the Renegades. The Hudson Valley infielder built a four-game hitting streak from April 12th to April 16th, in which he went 6-for-14 (.429) with a pair of home runs, three RBIs, and three runs scored. On Wednesday, Colmenares nearly missed hitting a long ball in his third straight game, as he ripped a single off the left-field wall.

DOMINICAN FLAMETHROWER: Hard-throwing right-hander Carlos Lagrange was outstanding on Tuesday night in his home debut at Heritage Financial Park, allowing just two hits in six innings while striking out a career-high nine batters. After issuing a leadoff walk in the first, Lagrange retired 11 in a row, not allowing a baserunner until the fifth inning.

IT'S WILMINGTON AGAIN!: Hudson Valley begins their season series this week with the Wilmington Blue Rocks at Heritage Financial Park. After winning the first five games of the series, Hudson Valley has now won 13 in a row over Wilmington dating back to 2024. The two teams will face off 30 times this season, after seeing each other for 30 contests last year. In 2024, the Renegades fared very well against the Nationals' High-A affiliate, finishing with a 20-10 record. That included a 11-1 record at home and a 13-5 mark in the second half. In August, the Renegades earned their first seven-game sweep in SAL history over the Blue Rocks. The SAL North foes will again play 12 times in the first half, before seeing each other 18 times in the final 66 games of 2025. Wilmington features seven top-30 prospects in the Nationals system this year, including their 2024 1st round draft picks Seaver King and Caleb Lomavita.

RBI MACHINE: Jackson Castillo continues to swing the bat well in High-A after joining the Renegades last season. He has a current 13-game on-base streak spanning back to September 2024. During that span, Castillo has eight RBIs, four doubles, and a .411 on-base percentage. The Renegades outfielder had a tremendous night at the plate last Thursday, going 3-for-5 with two doubles and six RBIs. The Renegades outfielder notched two bases-clearing doubles in consecutive plate appearances, driving in six of Hudson Valley's eight runs in the game. It's the second time in 26 games with the Renegades that Castillo has driven in six runs or more in a game.

STAR-STUDDED: To begin the 2025 season, the Renegades have SEVEN of the top 20 prospects in the New York Yankees system, which includes five pitchers. Yankees No. 1 prospect and 98th-ranked MLB prospect George Lombard Jr. is back with the Renegades, and No. 19 Yankees prospect Kyle Carr is on Hudson Valley's Opening Day roster for the second straight year, and made his first career Opening Day start on April 4th. The Renegades also welcome the Yankees' top two picks from the 2025 Draft in pitchers Ben Hess and Bryce Cunningham, making their professional debuts. Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz, the Yankees No. 7 prospect who was acquired in an offseason trade with the Boston Red Sox, starts his New York career with the Gades'. Dominican Carlos Lagrange (Yankees No. 18 prospect) also makes his High-A debut. OF Brendan Jones recently joined the Yankees Top 30 (#30) after the graduation of Yoendrys Gomez.

