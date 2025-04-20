Lights out Pitching Leads Renegades to Sweep

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades completed a six-game sweep of the Wilmington Blue Rocks with a 3-1 victory on Sunday at Heritage Financial Park. Hudson Valley has now won eight straight home games.

Jared McKenzie led off the game with a double in the first off Kyle Carr. Two batters later, he scored on an RBI groundout by Caleb Lomavita to make it 1-0 Wilmington.

Josh Moylan tied the game with a solo home run in the third, his first home run of the year. He is now tied for the team lead with nine RBIs this season alongside Omar Martinez.

Hudson Valley took the lead in the sixth with two runs. Tomas Frick and Jace Avina reached on a pair of walks to put runners at first and second. With two outs in the frame, Martinez singled home Frick, and Jose Colmenares doubled to drive in Avina to make it 3-1 Renegades.

The Renegades bullpen shut down the Blue Rocks lineup. Hueston Morrill, Hayden Merda, and Cole Ayers combined for 5.2 scoreless innings, allowing just three combined hits. Wilmington didn't score after the first inning. Hudson Valley pitching has allowed just three total runs in their last 36.0 innings.

After a travel day on Monday, the Renegades will begin their first-ever series in Asheville against the Tourists on Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 at McCormick Field, with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 6:15 on the Renegades Baseball Network.

The following week, Hudson Valley returns home for a six-game series against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws. An exciting list of promotions includes Education Day on April 30th presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union, Hockey Night on May 1st, and the first Copa de La Diversión game of the season on May 4th. Tickets are available at hvrenegades.com/tickets or by calling (845) 838-0094.

