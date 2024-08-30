Claws Win 6-3, Back Within a Game of First Place

August 30, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws scored six times in the bottom of the fourth inning and cruised to a 6-3 win over Hudson Valley on Friday to pull back within a game of the first place Renegades.

Jersey Shore has won 12 of their last 14 games and they are one back of Hudson Valley with eight left in the season and two left in this series.

Pierce Bennett broke open a scoreless game with a three-run triple in the bottom of the fourth inning. Jordan Dissin followed with an RBI single. Later in the inning, Keaton Anthony singled home two runs to put Jersey Shore up 6-0.

Jersey Shore starter Luke Russo (3-2) came out after five scoreless innings to win his third game with the BlueClaws.

Hudson Valley got on the board in the seventh on an RBI single from Brendan Jones off Trey Dillard. They added two unearned runs off Jaydenn Estanista in the ninth but he got through the inning to close out the game.

Bennett drove in three while Keaton Anthony had two hits and two RBIs for Jersey Shore. Trent Farquar had his nine game hitting streak snapped and Felix Reyes had his eight game hitting streak snapped in the win.

The teams continue their series on Saturday night at 7:05 pm.

