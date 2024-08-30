Brooklyn Scores Five in First, Batters Winston-Salem, 9-2

August 30, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - SS William Lugo registered a single, a double, a two-run home run, and scored four times, as the Brooklyn Cyclones used a five-run first inning to bludgeon the Winston-Salem Dash, 9-2, on Friday night from Truist Stadium.

CF Nick Morabito started the night with a single to left and promptly stole second base before scoring on C Ronald Hernandez's double, placing Brooklyn (27-31, 60-64) in front. 3B Junior Tilien smashed the next pitch down the left-field line for an RBI double, extending the lead to 2-0.

With two out in the frame, 1B Estarling Mercado punished an RBI knock to center and, after a wild pitch, 2B Kevin Villavicencio hit a roller past the mound for a run-scoring infield single. A balk enabled Brooklyn to score the fifth run of the frame, taking a 5-0 edge.

By the end of the half-inning, the Cyclones had sent all nine batters to the plate and scored five runs on six hits.

Winston-Salem (25-33, 56-68) pulled to within three when 3B Wes Kath powered a solo home run to right field in the second - his 14th of the season - and LF Casey Saucke slapped a run-producing knock to center in the third. However, that was as close as the Dash would get the rest of the way.

The Cyclones took advantage of a throwing error to regain a four-run advantage in the sixth, as a pickoff throw behind the runner at first careened into right field, enabling the man at second to scamper home.

In the eighth, Lugo doubled, advanced to third on a single by LF Omar De Los Santos, and scored on RF Jefrey De Los Santos' sacrifice fly to center.

Lugo sealed the rout with a two-run blast in the ninth. The 23-year-old's eighth home run of the campaign provided Brooklyn a 9-2 cushion.

The Cyclones' bullpen was exquisite on Friday night. RHPs Alfred Vega, Luis G. Moreno (4-1), and Layonel Ovalles combined to toss 6.1 innings of five-hit shutout ball, striking out seven. Moreno earned the victory, hurling 4.0 spotless frames and striking out a season-high five.

Winston-Salem's RHP Seth Keener (0-1) suffered the defeat in his High-A debut. The 2023 third-round selection was charged with five runs on six hits in 2.0 innings.

The Cyclones will look to secure a series victory on Saturday evening. RHP Jack Wenninger (1-2, 3.55) - the New York Mets' No. 27 prospect per Baseball America - is expected to make the start for the Cyclones. The Dash are projected to counter with LHP Hagen Smith (0-0, 0.00), the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft and White Sox's No. 3 prospect per Baseball America. The first pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.

