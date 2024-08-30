Renegades Game Notes

Hudson Valley Renegades (66-56, 33-24) vs. Jersey Shore BlueClaws (69-54, 31-26)

LHP Kyle Carr (1-7, 4.69 ERA) vs. RHP Luke Russo (2-2, 4.18 ERA)

| Game 123 | Road Game 63 | Friday, August 30, 2024 | ShoreTown Ballpark | Lakewood, N.J. | First Pitch 7:05 p.m. |

Radio: WBPM 96.5 FM - Beacon, WGHQ 92.5 FM/920 AM Kingston, W232DQ 94.3 FM Peekskill, WBNR 1260 AM - Beacon, WLNA 1420 AM - Peekskill

Internet Radio: www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast

TV: MiLB.tv & Bally Live App

FINAL STRETCH: With nine games to go in the regular season, the Renegades hold a two-game lead in the SAL North over the Jersey Shore BlueClaws in the second half. They play a crucial series with Jersey Shore this week, before returning home to host Asheville for the final series. HV is looking to make the playoffs for the second straight year and sixth time in the past eight seasons.

MAGIC NUMBER 8: The Renegades magic number to clinch a playoff berth is down to eight with nine games left. Any combination of Renegades wins and Jersey Shore losses for the remainder of the season clinches the North Division Second Half title for the Gades. In the first three seasons of the High-A East/SAL era of Renegades baseball, the club has won two SAL North Division Championships (2021 & 2023).

'GADES ARE HOT: After a dominant 7-0 win on Thursday night, the Renegades are 21-8 (.724) in their last 29 games. The Renegades finished 11-1 at home against Wilmington this season. Hudson Valley has won 16 of its last 19 games at Heritage Financial Park, including a six-game sweep of Jersey Shore and seven-game sweep of Wilmington. The Renegades have a 24-6 record at home in the second half.

THE NEW GUYS: Over the last three weeks, new additions to the Renegades have a provided a spark offensively. In his first eight High-A games, Brendan Jones has been on base 13 times. Jones hit a grand slam on Thursday night, driving in five runs. He has two long balls, seven walks and seven stolen bases already in High-A. Coby Morales has 14 hits in his first nine games with the Renegades and has seven RBIs and seven runs scored. Jackson Castillo has been stellar in his first three weeks. Castillo was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored on Saturday, reaching base safely four times. He is hitting .368 and has 15 RBIs in 12 games with the Renegades. The College of Southern Nevada product has a hit in nine of 12 games at the High-A level.

ROAD STRUGGLES: Hudson Valley is 7-15 in its last 22 road games. After a win on Thursday night, the Renegades have dropped two of the first three games of the series in Jersey Shore, where they are now 2-7 this season. The Renegades took three of the first four games on the road at Maimonides Park in their last road series, but had to settle for a series split. This season, Hudson Valley is just 23-38 (.387) overall away from Heritage Financial Park, the worst record in the SAL North. Last year, the Renegades were 41-25 (.621) on the road.

ALL THEY DO IS WIN: Since the start of the 2012 season, the Hudson Valley Renegades have an incredible .571 winning percentage, the second-best in MiLB behind only Bowling Green (.574) among active teams (min. 800 games). The third-place team, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, sports a .551 winning percentage.

MARTIN MASHING: Garrett Martin had a remarkable series at the plate vs Wilmington, earning him SAL Player of the Week. In seven games, Martin was 8-for-21 with three home runs, two doubles, nine RBIs, 10 runs scored, and eight walks. The Renegades outfielder reached base an astounding 17 times in the series. Martin has 19 hits in his last 16 games (since 8/13), batting .345/.464/.673 in that span. Martin was the first Renegades player to win a SAL Weekly Award this season, after Hudson Valley had six weekly award winners in 2023.

RECORD SWEEP: The Renegades earned their seventh straight win over Wilmington on Sunday. Hudson Valley's victory marked the first seven-game sweep in franchise history, and the first in the South Atlantic League since the move to six-game series in 2021. With the seven consecutive victories, the Renegades matched a season-high. They have swept two of their last three series at Heritage Financial Park.

BACK DOWN THE SHORE: The Renegades return to ShoreTown Ballpark for the second and final time in 2024 this week, completing a 24-game season series with the BlueClaws. Hudson Valley holds a 12-9 lead in the overall season series, but is 8-7 against the Claws in the second half, the first playoff tiebreaker. At Heritage Financial Park the Renegades have dominated, winning 10 of12 games against Jersey Shore, which included a six-game sweep in August. However, they struggled mightily on the road in July, losing five of six in Lakewood.

PITCHING IN: Entering play on Tuesday, the Renegades pitching staff sports a 3.35 ERA, not only the lowest in the South Atlantic League, but the best among all High-A teams. Hudson Valley ranks seventh among all full-season Minor League teams in ERA. With a shutout on Thursday night, the Renegades have thrown a team-record 17 shutouts this season, which also leads MiLB, and have recorded seven shutouts in their last 19 games. Since the All-Star Break, the staff has a 2.46 ERA, which is the second-best in MiLB, trailing only the Down East Wood Ducks (TEX, A), who have a 2.46 team ERA.

STARTING OFF RIGHT: Starting pitching continues to be excellent for the Renegades. A Renegades starting pitcher has allowed more than two earned runs in a start only one time since July 28, a stretch of 29 games. In that span, Hudson Valley starters have a 2.30 ERA in 121.1 IP, second-best in MiLB behind Down East's (TEX, A) lid-lifters, who have a 1.90 ERA. Overall, Renegades starters have a 3.47 ERA in 2024, 15th-best in MiLB.

BUYING WHAT HE'S SELLING: Trent Sellers continued his dominant form on Thursday, throwing 3.1 scoreless innings while allowing just two hits and inducing five groundball outs. The right-hander has an absurd 0.42 ERA in his last 43.0 frames dating back to June 25, with 46 strikeouts and a .114 opposing average.

CARR KEEPS ROLLING: In his last start last Friday, Kyle Carr allowed just two hits and one run in five innings while striking out five. He retired 13 of the last 14 batters he faced. Since the All-Star break, Carr has allowed just five earned runs in 34 innings with 35 punchouts, good for a 1.36 ERA. The southpaw has allowed just 16 combined hits in his last seven starts. Among Minor League pitchers with at least 30.0 innings pitched since the break, Carr ranks t-10th in ERA.

LIMITING HITS: Hudson Valley pitchers have allowed only 781 hits through 122 games. The Renegades have allowed the fewest hits in MiLB, 16 fewer than the Down East Wood Ducks (A, TEX) for the lowest mark. Renegades pitching is holding the opposition to a .208 batting average this season, the best in MiLB. Incredibly, the Lansing Lugnuts (OAK, A+) have allowed a staggering 1108 hits through 122 games, most among all non-AAA teams.

THIS GUY IS GROSZ: After being called up two weeks ago from Single-A Tampa, Josh Grosz has been stellar for Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, Grosz allowed just two earned runs in six innings while striking out five. Since being called up, the right-hander has allowed just three earned run in 23.2 innings across four starts. In his last seven appearances between Tampa and Hudson Valley, Grosz has been charged with just four earned runs in 41.2 innings, good for a 0.87 ERA during that stretch.

DOUBLES MACHINES: With 228 doubles in 2024, Hudson Valley has the most doubles in High-A this season, 12 more than the Everett AquaSox (A+, SEA).

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER: The Renegades bullpen collectively sports a 3.23 ERA (181 ER/504.0 IP) this season, the best mark in High-A and fifth-best in the minors. On Thursday, Yorlin Calderon, Harrison Cohen, and Mason Vinyard combined for 5.2 scoreless innings behind Trent Sellers, striking out five while being charged with just four hits. Last Saturday, the Hudson Valley pen was spectacular. After opener Indigo Diaz allowed three runs in 0.2 of an inning, five pitchers allowed three total hits and no runs while striking out 12.

'GADES THROW ANOTHER NO-HITTER: After the Renegades had two no-hitters in the first 29 years of its history, the Renegades tossed a no-no on Thursday in game two of a doubleheader for the second time in a little over a month. Trent Sellers, Mason Vinyard, and Thomas Balboni combined to allow just one batter to reach safely in seven innings, with no Blue Rocks getting on base after the second inning. Sellers has been a part of both no-hitters this season, one as a starter and one as a reliever. On July 19, Kyle Carr, Trent Sellers, and Hueston Morrill completed the third no-hitter in franchise history. It was the first time since July 10, 2021 that the Renegades had thrown a no-no, and their first nine-inning no-hitter since August 10, 2000.

THE RUNNIN' RENEGADES ARE BACK: After stealing only 13 bases in 27 games in June, the Renegades have been on a stolen base frenzy, going 71-for-85 on stolen base attempts as a team in their last 49 games. Hudson Valley stole three bases on Thursday.

HEATING UP: Antonio Gomez have been excellent at the plate over the last two weeks. The Renegades catcher had a 17-game on-base streak snapped on Friday, where he was 21-for-56 (.375) at the plate with eight doubles, a triple, two home run, 10 RBIs, and 17 runs scored. However, over his last 22 games, Gomez is still hitting .320 with 14 extra-base hits and a .988 OPS. He has boosted his average from .169 to .238 in the last 21 games. Gomez was on base three times on Thursday and scored two runs.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENT: In 25 of their last 49 games, the Renegades have played error-free. With no errors in 16 of the last 27 games, Hudson Valley is now 34-12 in games this season where they do not commit an error. Despite not committing an error on Wednesday, the Renegades fell in a shutout loss 6-0.

